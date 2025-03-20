FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 3/20/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($8,800) -- Stephen Curry has a delightful matchup versus the Toronto Raptors, and he's a priority for me on today's five-game slate. Over the last 15 games, the Raptors are allowing the eighth-most made threes per game to PGs (3.61), and with Steph sitting last game, he should be ready to handle a full workload tonight.

Malik Monk ($7,600) -- The Sacramento Kings-Chicago Bulls game has a slate-high 233.5-point total and a 7.0-point spread, which is actually the second-closest spread on the slate. It should be a sweet game environment for DFS, and it gives Malik Monk a high ceiling. Our NBA DFS projections have Monk totaling 40.8 FanDuel points (5.37 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Luka Doncic ($12,000) -- The Los Angeles Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks clash sports a 227.0-point total and 3.5-point spread. While I have some fear Luka Doncic could sit on the second night of a back-to-back, if he suits up, he's an excellent play. The Bucks have surrendered the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to point guards (51.8) over their past 15 games.

Immanuel Quickley ($6,800) -- Value is tough to come by at guard (as of early Thursday), so instead of a low-salary play, I like Immanuel Quickley in the mid-range. The Raps are 14.5-point 'dogs at Golden State, but if they can keep it competitive, Quickley could pop at a modest salary.

Wings

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is my high-salary preference over Luka in the Bucks-Lakers showdown. The Lakers have been surprisingly strong on defense lately, but Giannis can torch anyone. He's put up at least 54.9 FanDuel points in four straight games.

Ziaire Williams ($8,000) -- The Indiana Pacers make most games fantasy-friendly affairs, and they give the Brooklyn Nets a boost today. Ziaire Williams has played at least 28 minutes in six consecutive outings and should benefit from Cameron Johnson sitting out.

Others to Consider

Pascal Siakam ($8,000) -- Tyrese Haliburton has missed two straight games. If Hali sits again today, Pascal Siakam becomes awfully enticing against Brooklyn. With our model accounting for Haliburton to play, we have Siakam pegged for 37.7 FanDuel points (4.71 per $1,000).

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,300) -- Dorian Finney-Smith is a low-salaried player who is expected to start, and as of early Thursday, there aren't many of those on this slate. He's scored at least 20.1 FanDuel points in three consecutive games.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Vucevic ($7,300) -- Nikola Vucevic gets you exposure to the Bulls-Kings game, and he's coming off an outburst of 42.4 FanDuel points. Over their last 30 games, the Kings have allowed the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to centers (56.7).

Nic Claxton ($5,600) -- Nicolas Claxton brings stocks (steals plus blocks) upside to the table at a midrange salary, and he's in a massive pace-up spot at Indiana. We project him for 32.7 FanDuel points (5.36 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Brook Lopez ($5,800) -- Brook Lopez is a modest-salaried way to get a piece of the Bucks-Lakers matchup. He offers elite stocks upside, notching five stocks just four games ago. We have him scoring 29.1 FanDuel points (5.02 per $1,000).

Day'Ron Sharpe ($5,000) -- Day'Ron Sharpe has been a per-minute DFS monster and could see more run than usual with Cam Johnson out. The last two times Sharpe logged 30-plus minutes in a game, he posted 35.7 and 63.5 FanDuel points.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.