FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Thursday 2/20/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Jalen Brunson ($9,200) -- The Chicago Bulls are giving up the third-most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (53.6), and Jalen Brunson could see even more usage with Josh Hart being ruled out for the New York Knicks. Additionally, the Bulls are 27th in adjusted defensive rating (116.5) and 19th in assist rate allowed (64.8%).

Ja Morant ($8,400) -- Thursday's Memphis Grizzlies-Indiana Pacers matchup has the highest total on the slate and a narrow spread, setting up for a fantastic DFS environment. Besides Ja Morant getting to face a Pacers squad that is 6th in pace and 20th in adjusted defensive rating (114.5), Indiana is also 21st in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.9%) and 22nd in free throw rate allowed (25.7%).

Kris Dunn ($4,300) -- Before the All-Star break, Kris Dunn rejoined the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 28-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings. Along with the Milwaukee Bucks being a pace-up matchup for the Clippers, the Bucks are ceding the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.8) and third-most FDPs per game to SGs (45.5) over their last 15 contests.

Others to Consider

James Harden ($9,700) -- Aside from Dunn, James Harden sets up well versus the Bucks, as he tallied 51-plus FDPs in two of his three games before the All-Star break. Milwaukee is sitting at 25th in three-point rate allowed (43.5%) and 26th in defensive turnover rate (12.1%), so Harden has a chance to put together a notable performance if he's knocking down his shots from beyond the arc.

Chris Paul ($5,800) -- While Chris Paul is unlikely to have Victor Wembanyama to dish the ball to on Thursday, it's worth noting that the veteran guard has produced 31-plus FDPs in each of his last two contests. On top of that, the Phoenix Suns have surrendered the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (55.4) over their last 15 games.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kevin Durant ($9,500) -- Kevin Durant played 42-plus minutes in each of his last three appearances for the Suns, resulting in 55-plus FDPs in back-to-back outings before the All-Star break. Not only does Phoenix need to kick it into high gear to make a postseason run in the latter part of the season, but San Antonio has permitted the most FDPs per game to PFs (57.0) across their last 15 contests.

Franz Wagner ($8,800) -- I was torn between Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero in a favorable matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks, but I'll give the slight edge to Wagner due to him logging 53-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings -- which includes a meeting against the Hawks. Along with Atlanta coughing up the most FDPs per game to SFs (45.3), they are 28th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.9%), 28th in three-point percentage allowed (37.0%), and 24th in steal rate allowed (9.0%).

Desmond Bane ($7,500) -- Once again, we'll want exposure to the Grizzlies-Pacers showdown on Thursday, and Desmond Bane could go a bit overlooked with the high-salary studs in this matchup. In addition to Bane averaging a solid 35.4 FDPs per game, Indiana is 18th in three-point percentage allowed (36.1%).

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,400) -- Josh Hart has already been ruled out and OG Anunoby is questionable to make his return for the Knicks, so Mikal Bridges could see an expanded role in a positive matchup versus the Bulls on Thursday. On the season, Chicago is allowing the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (45.0) and eighth-most FDPs per game to SFs (42.5), while they operate at the third-fastest pace.

Bennedict Mathurin ($5,700) -- Before the All-Star break, we saw Bennedict Mathurin put together some strong performances, notching 30-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings. Despite Mathurin not starting in each of his last two appearances, he's played 31-plus minutes in back-to-back contests, and the Grizzlies are giving up the seventh-most FDPs per game to SGs (42.8).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- There isn't a team in the NBA that has coughed up more FDPs per game to Cs (66.0) over their last 15 contests than the Charlotte Hornets, which bodes well for the best big man in the league. Nikola Jokic easily possesses the best floor/ceiling combo on the slate with Wemby doubtful to suit up, and Charlotte is 20th in assist rate allowed (64.9%) and 27th in block rate allowed (11.2%).

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,900) -- Besides Karl-Anthony Towns having more rebound chances with Hart inactive, he'll to square off against a Bulls team that is permitting the third-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.0). Chicago is also 25th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%) and 25th in block rate allowed (10.5%), as our projections have Towns finishing with the fourth-most FDPs (48.6) on the slate.

Myles Turner ($6,200) -- Following a three-game absence before the All-Star break, Myles Turner is off the injury report on Thursday, and his ability to generate stocks (steals plus blocks) is enticing in a potential high-scoring affair. Considering that the Grizzlies are 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.9%) and 17th in block rate allowed (10.0%), FanDuel Research's projections have Turner listed as the seventh-best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value).

Others to Consider

Pascal Siakam ($8,200) -- Even with Jaren Jackson Jr. being a dominant force on the defensive end of the court, the Grizzlies are still allowing the fifth-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.0). While Pascal Siakam has accrued fewer than 40 FDPs in each of his last two outings, he had tallied 41-plus FDPs in six of his last seven contests before that.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($3,900) -- Dorian Finney-Smith has come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers in each of his last two appearances, but he's still played 25-plus minutes in both games. Despite Finney-Smith having only PF eligibility, he is a viable salary-saving option who can help us fit the high-salary studs into our lineup, and he could see even more playing time if LeBron James is inactive on the second leg of a back-to-back.

