FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 5/11/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($8,800)

I joked in Cavaliers-Pacers Game 4 best bets that Tyrese Haliburton disappeared in Game 3 like Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender. How else could you describe it? In just 30 minutes, Hali took just eight shots and totaled four (!) points after hitting the dagger in Game 2. A salary reduction is helpful in a game where a variety of Indiana Pacers will work, per the contest's 230.5-point total.

Darius Garland ($6,700)

There isn't a better DFS play on the slate than Darius Garland. Garland's plummeting salary didn't even hit rock bottom in a Game 3 return because his minutes (25) were hampered by foul trouble. He also shot just 3-for-11 from the field. In a full role, Garland has averaged 43.6 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes this season, including the playoffs. Don't overthink this one in a solid game environment.

Value Plays

Russell Westbrook ($5,200)

If you're the Oklahoma City Thunder, it's pretty terrifying to be down 2-1 when "The Russell Westbrook Game" hasn't happened yet. Westbrook crested 33 FDP three different times against the Los Angeles Clippers, but the swarming OKC defense hasn't been ideal for his poor ball-handling. I still think he could close tonight's game if Christian Braun or Michael Porter Jr. fail to play as well as they did on Friday.

Luguentz Dort ($4,200)

Once again, Luguentz Dort isn't really a guard, but this pair of matchups doesn't leave many decent ones in the bargain bin. Dort still logged 33 minutes in Game 3 but struggled -- as most role players do -- to shoot on the road. He was 1-for-6 from the floor. At 22.3 expected FDP, our NBA DFS projections support a bounce back.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,300)

The only Thunder player you're not buying low on would be Jalen Williams, but he's also one of just two small forwards above $6,000. J-Dub was masterful with 32 points and 5 assists in Game 3, and I think the public is starting to forget how bad this Denver Nuggets defense is. Despite a 6-3 postseason record, Denver's 117.0 defensive rating (DRTG) in this time would be a bottom-five mark in the NBA's regular season. It's supposed to get better in May.

Christian Braun ($6,000)

Here's the other option north of $6,000. Christian Braun will have to fight off Westbrook and Porter Jr. for playing time, but there's also an upside concern. Topping 36 FDP just twice in the postseason, what are the odds Braun now torches you at this salary for not using him? Very slender. His playoff usage rate (12.6%) is tiny. Use that to your advantage in tournaments.

Value Plays

Aaron Nesmith ($5,500)

You're banking on a repeat parlay of Friday's events to fade Aaron Nesmith at a reduced salary. Nesmith struggled to 3-for-7 shooting while Bennedict Mathurin (6-for-11) was the engine for Indiana's offense as Haliburton vanished. I still trust the wing's perimeter defense keeps him on the floor ahead of Mathurin if the Pacers' top guys show up.

Max Strus ($5,300)

Max Strus is everywhere on the floor in this series. Once a hot-or-cold spot-up shooter, Strus has averaged 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers' last two outings while also drilling a ton of shots. It's unfortunate that Garland's gain is likely his loss, so the two don't co-exist well in the same lineup, but I still understand a mid-range dart at $5,300.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($11,500)

Picture for me a world where LeBron James dressed as Batman and then proceeded to go 0-for-10 from three-point land. Doing basically the same thing, Nikola Jokic seems to have dodged criticism (again) for that Game 3 letdown, but the unfortunate part for the Thunder is they know the former MVP won't be down for long. Still, even though it's been nuclear when Jokic has gotten rolling, he's only eclipsed 60 FDP thrice in 10 postseason appearances so far. Jokic is worth discussing, but I'm leaning "fade" on an iffy slate for value.

Evan Mobley ($8,000)

There aren't many who will take their fantasy scoring to the next level in the playoffs like Evan Mobley. When it gets sloppy, he gets to work; the forward returned to six stocks (steals plus blocks) in Game 3. In addition to stock upside, his postseason usage rate (17.9%) is better than Jarrett Allen's (16.4%) as the two are neighbors in salary because of Mobley's two-game absence. I'm rolling with the DPOY.

Value Plays

Pascal Siakam ($6,800)

Though not a "traditional" value play, the big spots are devoid of anything below $6,000 except our final player. Pascal Siakam has played like a value play in this series, averaging just 27.7 FDP per game across the three battles. His usage rate (22.2%) has taken a step back, too. Does Spicy P reassert himself in Game 4? This salary is probably low enough to find out in tournaments.

Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,900)

OKC is forcing a ton of Jokic turnovers with a two-center look. I don't think Isaiah Hartenstein's role is going anywhere anytime soon after 32.0 FDP in 30 minutes on Friday. The obvious concern here would be foul trouble, but this is the end of the line for a realistic value play at either big spot.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.