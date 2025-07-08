Tigers vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Tigers vs Rays Game Info

Detroit Tigers (58-34) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (49-42)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSSUN

Tigers vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-118) | TB: (-100)

DET: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: DET: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168)

DET: +1.5 (-205) | TB: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Tigers vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 5-9, 4.84 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-6, 3.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Jack Flaherty (5-9) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (6-6) will take the ball for the Rays. Flaherty's team is 5-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Flaherty's team is 4-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Pepiot starts, the Rays have gone 6-12-0 against the spread. The Rays are 1-7 in Pepiot's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (55.3%)

Tigers vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Rays, Detroit is the favorite at -118, and Tampa Bay is -100 playing on the road.

Tigers vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Tigers. The Rays are +168 to cover, while the Tigers are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Tigers vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Rays on July 8 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Tigers have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (67.9%) in those games.

This season Detroit has come away with a win 35 times in 51 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 87 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 47-40-0 in 87 games with a line this season.

The Rays have an 18-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Tampa Bay has a record of 15-14 (51.7%).

The Rays have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-49-3).

The Rays have collected a 42-46-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.7% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit with 99 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .536. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Greene will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .105 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 77 hits. He's batting .275 while slugging .418.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 46th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .235/.334/.494.

Zach McKinstry is batting .285 with a .355 OBP and 27 RBI for Detroit this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has accumulated 85 hits, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .255 and slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 134th and he is 21st in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .469 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .289 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Brandon Lowe is batting .272 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Jonathan Aranda has a .396 OBP to pace his team.

Tigers vs Rays Head to Head

7/7/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/25/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/24/2024: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/23/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2024: 7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/6/2023: 10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/5/2023: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!