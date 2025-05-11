3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Pacers in Game 4 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers face the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Pacers Game 4 Betting Picks

Home Team Total Points Cleveland Cavaliers May 12 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If the Cavs are going to even the series, it's likely with more resistance in the box score than the Pacers could muster Friday.

In what seems to be a common theme for several teams in this second round, Indiana didn't just go cold from the floor in Game 3. They were frigid, shooting just 9-for-30 (30.0%) from three. They shot just 38.9% on shots deemed to be "wide open", so you can't really attribute it to Evan Mobley's defensive boost as the forward returned to action.

Indiana also had 20 fewer shot opportunities than Cleveland due to 18 offensive rebounds allowed. That could be where a lack of urgency, up 2-0 in the series, crept into the Pacers' outlook.

It still bodes incredibly well for the Pacers that they scored 104 points despite all these problems. The 101.5 average pace in this series so far is exceptional, too.

Despite personally picking the Cavs to prevail, Massey Ratings has the Pacers projected for 117.0 median points in what should be another high-scoring Game 4.

Tyrese Haliburton - Made Threes Cleveland Cavaliers May 12 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You can attribute a lot of Indiana's falloff to Game 2's hero.

Tyrese Haliburton disappeared on Friday, attempting just 8 shots in 30 minutes. He took a single three-point attempt after 6.3 per game in the postseason so far. Not since Avatar Aang has someone vanished so quickly when so many counted on him.

Hali likely knows he'll need to be more aggressive in Game 4, and there are openings. Cleveland's opponents still mustered 36.1 three-point attempts per game in the postseason, which is eighth-most among teams to participate.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 3.3 median made threes from the point guard on Sunday. I think it's noteworthy that he's -260 to can two-plus threes when he's topped out at that mark in this series. A ceiling effort could be coming.

Darius Garland - Pts + Ast Cleveland Cavaliers May 12 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For several reasons, the market is undervaluing Darius Garland here.

Physically, the point guard seemed fine returning from a toe injury. He wasn't on a minutes limit; three fouls in the first quarter just ultimately led to 25 minutes of game action. Even worse, Garland showed some rust to post a 3-for-11 (27.2%) shooting effort in this limited floor time.

Still, Garland's impact could be fully felt in Game 4 opposite a Pacers squad that allowed the 11th-most points per game to opposing floor generals (24.7) during the regular season.

If you take a holistic look at Garland's output, he'll have a full role and has averaged 24.1 points and 7.9 assists per 36 minutes across all action in 2024-25. His workload isn't really in doubt, and Cleveland's team total (118.5) is massive.

I really don't get the hold up, and neither do our projections. They expect 17.8 points and 6.7 assists across 32.0 minutes from Garland in this one.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

