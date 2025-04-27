FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 4/27/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Cade Cunningham ($9,900)

Many were curious how Cade Cunningham would fare in this first NBA playoff test, and it's fair to say he's aced it. Cade is averaging 51.3 FanDuel points (FDP) per game in this series with a rotation allotment of about 40 minutes in normal circumstances. I love the idea of playing him in a game where, surprisingly, oddsmakers have instilled his Detroit Pistons as -132 favorites. They're not winning today's game unless their star plays well.

Damian Lillard ($7,900)

Damian Lillard's salary jumped $400 despite another dud, amassing 29.1 FDP in Game 3. FanDuel just knows what's coming. As I mentioned in today's NBA best bets, Dame's frigid shot (6-for-25 in this series) is a clear sign of rust, but he'll break out of it eventually. The Indiana Pacers' three-point D improvements have also vanished in this series so far, allowing the fourth-most three-point attempts per game in the postseason (37.7).

Value Plays

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,300)

While four stocks (steals plus blocks) isn't likely a repeatable effort for Donte DiVincenzo, the real stat to justify rostering him Sunday is his Game 3 minutes total (30). He's separating a bit from Mike Conley in the Minnesota Timberwolves backcourt. Plus, DiVincenzo hasn't topped 10 points in any game against the Los Angeles Lakers so far, meaning these totals haven't shown his true scoring upside from deep.

Payton Pritchard ($5,000)

I've always said the best skill in NBA DFS is a short memory. Payton Pritchard bombed as absurd chalk with Jrue Holiday (hamstring) out of Game 3 -- which was among the reasons the Boston Celtics lost. Still earning 25 minutes in a nightmare showing, the floor likely isn't that low for him again. He's averaged 35.8 FDP per 36 minutes with Holiday off the floor, and Boston's rotation isn't a guarantee to be full strength otherwise.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,500)

A clean bill of health for LeBron James bodes well for the Lakers in this series -- and for us in DFS. For the first time since returning from injury late in the regular season, James has crossed 48 FDP in consecutive outings. Both he and Luka Doncic are showing well in FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections as the game total for Lakers-Wolves (208.0) is less of a disadvantage than usual on this ugly slate.

Franz Wagner ($8,400)

Is there any NBA player more underrated than Franz Wagner? Wagner's 32 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds carried the Orlando Magic in a game where Paolo Banchero didn't have his best stuff. His usage rate is a gaudy 35.2% in this series. That's second to only Giannis Antetokounmpo among starters in the playoffs. Even in the ugliest environment of the day, Wagner's role is too special to pass up at $8,400.

Value Plays

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,800)

This feels like chasing Gary Trent Jr.'s 37-point outing, but I just think it makes him the leader in the clubhouse for which Milwaukee Bucks wing emerges next to their key four starters entering Game 4. Kyle Kuzma was limited to just 20 minutes on Friday. While an encore from the former Duke star isn't likely, he can meet requisite value for this salary by finding the court and hitting a few big treys.

Rui Hachimura ($4,700)

Similarly to Pritchard, Hachimura underserved his role in Game 3. He had just 8 points and 4 boards in 37 minutes. I do think he can contribute more positively on the glass moving forward so long as Jaxson Hayes (9 minutes in Game 3) remains a non-factor as the starting center.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,300)

This might be the first time I've written up a New York Knicks player all postseason. Relative to everyone else's boosted minutes, Tom Thibodeau has had the Knicks at full steam for months. It was a positive sign that Karl-Anthony Towns found his offensive touch with 31 points in Game 3. If he can avoid foul trouble, Towns might be the Knicks' path to a 3-1 lead against a Pistons team allowing the third-most paint points per game (49.3) during the postseason.

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,500)

The motto with the Celtics is to always buy the dip. Jaylen Brown (27.7 FDP in Game 3) fits that mold, but he seems actually hampered by his knee injury. Kristaps Porzingis also floundered to 7 points and 6 rebounds in 34 minutes, but attacking Orlando's so-so interior size could be among Joe Mazzulla's adjustments after Boston's first loss in the series. K.P. has averaged 46.6 FDP per 36 with Holiday off the floor this season.

Value Plays

Wendell Carter Jr. ($5,300)

While the box scores aren't sexy, Wendell Carter Jr.'s defense is a big reason why the Magic are competing with last year's champs. He's not coming off the floor, which is evidenced by consecutive games of 30-plus minutes and 25-plus FDP. If you can afford to punt your center spot, he's one of the better value plugs of the day.

Al Horford ($5,200)

Getting access to the Celtics' injury news without spending a lot of salary on a poor game total (197.0) is ideal. Al Horford is a way to do that. The veteran has crossed 24 FDP in consecutive games, which might undersell his upside as a player notorious for random postseason eruptions.

