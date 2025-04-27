3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/26/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Under Apr 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'll fade a fourth straight Jalen Brunson 30-ball in Motown.

Brunson has taken the reigns for the New York Knicks so far with a 34.2% usage rate in the series. No other Knicks starter is above 19.0%. That's a scary guy to fade, but the Detroit Pistons' pre-series appeal for props, their pace, has been toast. They've combined with New York for just a 97.7 pace in three games.

Is an adjustment to get the ball of out of Brunson's hand coming? Perhaps. He's also fallen short of this line stretching back to 10 of his last 15 games. Three of those exceptions just have come recently as other teammates have failed to rise to the occasion.

Sticking to median expectations, FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect just 25.7 points in 38.9 minutes on Sunday.

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

Spread Betting Orlando Magic Apr 27 11:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shockingly, the Orlando Magic crawled their way back into the series on Friday. Expect a season-saving effort again in Game 4.

There's no doubt that the Boston Celtics are hobbling a bit. Jayson Tatum (wrist), Jaylen Brown (knee), and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) all had a listing entering Game 3, and Holiday sat out entirely. Availability might not be a concern as much as effectiveness; Tatum and Brown combined for just 17-for-39 (43.6%) shooting.

Upside exists in Orlando's scoring column at home, too. Amazingly, the Magic bench put just up 18 points, and the non-Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner starters combined for just 16 points. Can they get one double-digit contribution from a Cole Anthony or Anthony Black?

I expect Boston to survive and set up a gentlemen's sweep in Game 5, but this is too many points. DRatings (3.9) and Massey Ratings (5.0) have much smaller median spreads in their game projections.

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard - Made Threes Indiana Pacers Apr 28 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Milwaukee Bucks' come-from-behind heroics in Game 3 have set the stage for a potential classic in this Eastern Conference matchup.

Doc Rivers said he wasn't concerned, and winning that contest without Damian Lillard getting back to form has to be extremely encouraging. I'd have been stunned if you told me that was the outcome if Lillard was shooting 6-for-25 in two games. He's splashed just 3 of 16 attempts from deep.

I'm optimistic that turns on high volume. Lillard isn't far behind his season average on attempts (9.0) but is well behind on makes per game (3.4). The Indiana Pacers' three-point improvement during the regular season has also taken a turn for the worse in the playoffs. They've allowed the fourth-most attempts of the 16 teams in the dance (37.7).

This matchup is solid. The shots will eventually fall. FDR has Lillard projected for 3.1 threes made on Sunday.

