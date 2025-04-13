FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Sunday 4/13/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Stephen Curry ($9,100)

The only game with supreme motivation features Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors as they host the Los Angeles Clippers. Obviously, the Clips' defense is an issue for him to score, but Curry's found such a stride in DFS -- topping 48 FanDuel points (FDP) in five of his last six full contests -- that he's just flat undersalaried. Our NBA DFS projections show Curry with the best value score above $8,000 at guard as many of the top options rest.

Donte DiVincenzo ($5,200)

Frankly, the Minnesota Timberwolves are probably happy to get Anthony Edwards' looming suspension out of the way at home against the Utah Jazz -- even in a must-win for Minnesota. As Utah looks to secure Cooper Flagg, the Wolves' secondary scoring options, like Donte DiVincenzo, should still feast. DiVincenzo averages 38.8 FDP per 36 minutes with Ant off the floor.

Elfrid Payton ($4,700)

The New Orleans Pelicans' bid for Flagg has produced a feel good story: Elfrid Payton's return to the NBA. Payton should draw another start after logging 29 minutes in NOLA's last contest, and the vet has produced an impressive 39.5 FDP per 36 minutes with the Pels so far. Just eight players found the court for New Orleans last outing, so blowout concerns aren't even prevalent.

Others to Consider

Ja Morant ($8,800)

The next-closest game of magnitude is the Memphis Grizzlies' home tilt with the Dallas Mavericks. Even liking the under in today's best NBA bets, Ja Morant has averaged 43.4 FDP per game since the Grizz fired Taylor Jenkins and has firmly taken back the reigns of this Memphis offense.

Aaron Holiday ($4,000)

I'm expecting the Houston Rockets to tank Sunday's game with the Denver Nuggets to keep Denver on the other side of the bracket. They also did just that in their last game, limiting Jalen Green to just 15 minutes and resting other starters. Aaron Holiday played 26 minutes with Green and Fred VanVleet (ankle) on the pine, and he could start if Green gets the day off entirely.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($9,200)

Kawhi Leonard in a playoff setting? Yes, please. Leonard's impressive April has been somewhat masked by lopsided results, averaging 46.2 FDP per 36 minutes this month. He is up to extreme capacity with 42 minutes logged in his last game. Like Curry, his matchup is no cupcake, but he's also one of the few stars with something to play for on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan ($8,100)

For the first time in his last nine games, DeMar DeRozan was held under 20 points on Friday. Expect that to reverse course in a season finale where a Sacramento Kings win gets them the West's 9 seed. The opposing Phoenix Suns' defense has a 121.6 rating (DRTG) over their last 15 games, and they're tied for second in two-point field goal rate allowed (55.1%) during this stretch. DeRozan should also benefit from Malik Monk (calf) sitting out.

Cam Whitmore ($4,700)

We always knew former first-round pick Cam Whitmore had talent and was buried by the Rockets' gaggle of wings. He's now putting pen to paper. Whitmore dropped 34 points in 37 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, and he'll be H-Town's top scoring option again if -- and realistically, when -- the team decides to punt its final regular season contest.

Others to Consider

A.J. Lawson ($4,900)

I'm not sure if A.J. Lawson has now become too good for the Toronto Raptors to play him in the home stretch of the Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes, but he's continued to deliver when called upon. He produced 12 points and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes on Friday, marking the fourth time in a month he's eclipsed 30 FDP.

Ryan Dunn ($4,600)

Phoenix is resting Devin Booker and Bradley Beal with absolutely nothing to play for. I'm guessing Ryan Dunn will have a hefty role no matter what. Dunn posted 43.7 FDP in 33 minutes on Friday behind his two-way skillset, and I prefer value plays like him -- where I've seen the upside -- than speculative darts at these playoff teams' end-of-the-bench options.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($13,000)

Truthfully, I don't know if this is the best slate to deploy Nikola Jokic for maximum upside. Denver is a 9.0-point favorite as the Rockets jog across the finish line, so even if he compiles an awesome three quarters of work, we need 65-plus FDP minimum on a slate loaded with stars. The Nuggets' defense (116.5 DRTG in April) is absolutely capable of letting Houston's reserves hang around, though.

Julius Randle ($6,900)

Julius Randle is the best play on the slate. Minnesota needs a win, Anthony Edwards is suspended, and Randle can absolutely devour this matchup against a Jazz team allowing the seventh-most FDP per game to opposing power forwards (49.1). He doesn't even clog center. Averaging 47.2 FDP per 36 minutes with Ant off the floor, our projections forecast him for 35.8 FDP in a blowout on Sunday.

Jaylin Williams ($6,000)

It'd be malpractice for Chet Holmgren (back) or Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) to play in a totally meaningless affair for the Oklahoma City Thunder, so expect a heavy dose of sophomore big Jaylin Williams on Sunday once more. He needed just 25 minutes to post 47.2 FDP in a rout of Utah on Friday.

Others to Consider

Ivica Zubac ($8,300)

If angling toward a Jokic blowout, Ivica Zubac is a decent second option in a game we know the Clips want to win. Golden State's team rebounding numbers hide the fact they've let up 16.3 per game to opposing centers (4th-most in the NBA). His ceiling isn't enormous, but his salary could be useful to jam in optimal value plays.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ($4,400)

Remember this phase of the Thunder's rebuild? Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is now trolling the paint for the Pelicans, earning 32-plus minutes in consecutive games as the team rests Kelly Olynyk, Karlo Matkovic, and Yves Missi down the stretch. Frankly, I just prefer other $4,000-range options like his teammate, Payton, and it's hard to spend a ton of salary on this slate without Jokic at the same spot.

