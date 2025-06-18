Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Washington Nationals playing the Colorado Rockies.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (30-43) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-57)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and COLR

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-178) | COL: (+150)

WSH: (-178) | COL: (+150) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140)

WSH: -1.5 (+116) | COL: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 4-7, 4.96 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 2-8, 6.62 ERA

The Nationals will call on Mitchell Parker (4-7) versus the Rockies and German Marquez (2-8). Parker and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Parker's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies are 5-9-0 ATS in Marquez's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Marquez's starts this season, and they went 3-10 in those games.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (58.1%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Nationals vs. Rockies reveal Washington as the favorite (-178) and Colorado as the underdog (+150) on the road.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-140 to cover), and Washington is +116 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

Nationals versus Rockies on June 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +104 and the under set at -128.

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been victorious in two, or 15.4%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Washington has played as a favorite of -178 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over in 34 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 70 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 36-34-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 15 of the 69 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (21.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Colorado has a 10-43 record (winning just 18.9% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-39-3).

The Rockies have put together a 28-44-0 record ATS this season (covering just 38.9% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.378), slugging percentage (.544) and total hits (77) this season. He has a .281 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 44th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Garcia has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Nathaniel Lowe has been key for Washington with 63 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .383.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up a slugging percentage of .522 and has 77 hits, both team-high numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jordan Beck has 12 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 71st in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-high .333 on-base percentage.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .237 with five doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/22/2024: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/21/2024: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/20/2024: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/23/2024: 2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/22/2024: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

