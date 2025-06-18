Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (39-33) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (36-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and ARID

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | ARI: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | ARI: (-102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155)

TOR: +1.5 (-188) | ARI: -1.5 (+155) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 2-1, 2.37 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-3, 6.27 ERA

The probable pitchers are Eric Lauer (2-1) for the Blue Jays and Eduardo Rodriguez (2-3) for the Diamondbacks. When Lauer starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. This will be Lauer's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-6-0 ATS in Rodríguez's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Rodríguez's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.8%)

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -116 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Diamondbacks are +155 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Blue Jays-Diamondbacks on June 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (62.5%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 14-8 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 39 of their 71 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 43-28-0 against the spread in their 71 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 10-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Arizona has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 35 times this season for a 35-31-3 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have collected a 32-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 75 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .380. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season. He's batting .270.

He is 53rd in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

George Springer has 54 hits and is batting .249 this season.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .310 with a .350 OBP and 31 RBI for Toronto this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 72 hits, a team-high for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .254 and slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is fourth in slugging.

Josh Naylor's .474 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .302 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Including all qualifying players, he is 15th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has a team-best .362 on-base percentage.

Eugenio Suarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 21 walks while batting .234.

Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/17/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/14/2024: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/13/2024: 12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/14/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

