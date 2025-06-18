Reds vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Twins Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (38-35) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-36)
- Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and MNNT
Reds vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | MIN: (-102)
- Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Reds vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 4-5, 3.76 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-3, 4.40 ERA
The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA). When Lodolo starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Lodolo's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Ober's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 3-1 record in Ober's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Reds vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (58.4%)
Reds vs Twins Moneyline
- Minnesota is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -116 favorite at home.
Reds vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Twins are +160 to cover, while the Reds are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Reds vs Twins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Twins on June 18, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Reds vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Reds have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Cincinnati has a record of 13-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 70 chances this season.
- The Reds have an against the spread record of 37-33-0 in 70 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have a 9-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).
- Minnesota has a record of 7-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (38.9%).
- The Twins have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-37-4).
- The Twins have a 38-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.3% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in total hits (75) this season while batting .270 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .493.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- TJ Friedl is slashing .288/.381/.439 this season and leads the Reds with an OPS of .821.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- Gavin Lux has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 43 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .324.
- McLain brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has racked up 57 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .273 and slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 63rd and he is 15th in slugging.
- Trevor Larnach is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He is 74th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Ty France has a .367 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins.
- Willi Castro is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
Reds vs Twins Head to Head
- 6/17/2025: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/15/2024: 9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/14/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
