Reds vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Minnesota Twins.

Reds vs Twins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (38-35) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-36)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MNNT

Reds vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | MIN: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | MIN: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160)

CIN: +1.5 (-194) | MIN: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 4-5, 3.76 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-3, 4.40 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Nick Lodolo (4-5, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (4-3, 4.40 ERA). When Lodolo starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Lodolo's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Twins have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Ober's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 3-1 record in Ober's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.4%)

Reds vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -116 favorite at home.

Reds vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Twins are +160 to cover, while the Reds are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Reds-Twins on June 18, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Reds vs Twins Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 13-13 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 32 of 70 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 37-33-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Twins have a 9-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40.9% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 7-11 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (38.9%).

The Twins have played in 70 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-37-4).

The Twins have a 38-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in total hits (75) this season while batting .270 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .493.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

TJ Friedl is slashing .288/.381/.439 this season and leads the Reds with an OPS of .821.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 43 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .324.

McLain brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has racked up 57 hits, a team-high for the Twins. He's batting .273 and slugging .512 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 63rd and he is 15th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .258 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is 74th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ty France has a .367 slugging percentage, which leads the Twins.

Willi Castro is hitting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Reds vs Twins Head to Head

6/17/2025: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/15/2024: 9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

