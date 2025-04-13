5 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 4/13/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies

Total Points Under Apr 13 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The playoffs start Sunday for the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies. This regular-season total opened at 236.5 and is still too high.

Dallas is the West's 9 seed with a win and Sacramento Kings loss. While that's unlikely as the Phoenix Suns tank, it is something to play for. Memphis has, really, everything to play for as they hope to get help from other teams to avoid the conference's Play-In Tournament.

This is a brutal stretch for Memphis where they'll play a third game in under 96 hours after physical contests against the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves -- one of which came at elevation. We already saw those effects as they mustered just 109 points when facing an awful Denver D.

Meanwhile, the Mavs also have a tremendous 113.3 DRTG in games where Anthony Davis has played.

Much of this total is built on tempo, but as it slows as possessions become valuable in this tightly-forecasted contest (5.5-point spread), expect these top-shelf defenses to take over.

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

DeMar DeRozan - Points Phoenix Suns Apr 13 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For the first time in nine games, DeMar DeRozan fell short of the 20-point mark in the Kings' most recent loss. Expect him to get back on the horse.

The Phoenix Suns have plummeted to one of the worst defenses in the NBA over their last 15 games, showing the league's fifth-worst defensive rating (121.6 DRTG) during this period. It really hasn't been the way most bad defenses struggle, though.

Phoenix is still allowing just 36.4 three-point attempts per game (16th in the NBA) in this stretch. They've scuffled inside the arc -- a.k.a. DeRozan's office. The Suns are tied for the league's second-highest two-point field goal rate allowed (55.1%) over their last 15.

Malik Monk (calf)'s absence won't hurt, either.

The eliminated Suns are another team that won't have key pieces from a unit that was top 10 in points allowed to small forwards. FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect DeRozan to accumulate 24.3 points in 40.0 minutes on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

Nikola Jokic - Pts + Reb + Ast Denver Nuggets Apr 13 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Oddsmakers can't physically set this high enough.

Nikola Jokic is defying what counting stats were believed to be possible. He's topped 42 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) in all five April contests while averaging 60.2 PRA in them. Notably, Jokic has already shifted into playoff-level overdrive in terms of court time at 41.3 minutes per game.

I think he's slightly undervalued here because of the Houston Rockets' matchup trends and pace stats in a normal setting. Locked into the West's 2 seed, Houston is resting most of its key contributors on Sunday, meaning we won't see much of the team that allowed the second-fewest points, fifth-fewest rebounds, and fourth-fewest assists to centers this season, according to FantasyPros.

With a win, the Denver Nuggets lock into the 4 seed -- and a week of rest that Jokic likely wants in the worst way. Jock Landale and Steven Adams don't really stand a chance of stopping him.

A blowout is a risk, but Denver's poor defense has won by double digits just twice in their last 16 games.

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

Spread Betting Golden State Warriors Apr 13 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The most impactful game on the slate is the Los Angeles Clippers' trip to visit the Golden State Warriors. It'll decide matchups and seeding for both squads.

I just have a hard time believing the Dubs won't win it comfortably. Sure, Golden State gagged away their destiny with a close home loss to the San Antonio Spurs last week, but this team has been flat dominant at Chase Center since acquiring Jimmy Butler. They've got a 9-3 record and +8.9 net rating (NRTG) in their building since the deal.

L.A. is also extremely sensitive to their venue. The Clippers' sensational +9.4 NRTG at home drops to +0.3 on the road, and we just saw them escape the Kings by a single point. They're 18-22 against the spread (ATS) as visitors this year.

These teams haven't played since 2024, which is why the Clips' 3-0 head-to-head record doesn't mean much right now. I'll lay the points, expecting the Warriors to avoid the Play-In.

Ivica Zubac - Rebounds Ivica Zubac Under Apr 13 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

We can take a prop from the Clippers' side, though.

Golden State's battle with size since the Butler deal meets the NBA's fourth-leading rebounder, Ivica Zubac, in a do-or-die affair, and that's inflated this line. Zu averages 12.6 rebounds per game to earn that honor.

The Warriors have allowed the fourth-most rebounds per game to centers (16.3) trying to navigate their challenges with size. However, in other games against bottom-five clubs in this category, Zubac has averaged 12.8 boards per game and eclipsed this mark in 3 of 12 affairs.

L.A.'s center has also posted double-digit boards in all six April contests, averaging 12.5 per game. Yet, he's only topped this line once.

We've got him projected for 13.2 median boards in 36.0 minutes tonight. There's also some danger that, as the Dubs go small, he's off the floor a bit more than normal.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.