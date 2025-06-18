Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (43-30) vs. Miami Marlins (29-42)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-190) | MIA: (+160)

PHI: (-190) | MIA: (+160) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 5-1, 2.32 ERA vs Adam Mazur (Marlins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (5-1) to the mound, while Adam Mazur will take the ball for the Marlins. Suarez's team is 4-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Mazur never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (65.3%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Marlins, Philadelphia is the favorite at -190, and Miami is +160 playing at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -110 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -110.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Marlins on June 18 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 57 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (64.9%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 14 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 69 chances this season.

The Phillies are 34-35-0 against the spread in their 69 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 60 total times this season. They've finished 24-36 in those games.

Miami has a record of 7-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +160 or longer (31.8%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-34-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 38-31-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 65 hits and an OBP of .378 this season. He has a .244 batting average and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 102nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .831, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season. He's batting .308.

His batting average ranks 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 29th, and his slugging percentage 45th.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Nick Castellanos is batting .278 with a .425 slugging percentage and 36 RBI this year.

Castellanos heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 78 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Bohm brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is hitting .233 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .354 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 125th, his on-base percentage is 123rd, and he is 136th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with 64 hits. He has a batting average of .275 while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 44th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Eric Wagaman has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .245.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

