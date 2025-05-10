FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 5/10/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Jalen Brunson ($8,500)

How rare was a Game 2 clunker for Jalen Brunson? It was just his second game all postseason under 27 real-life points. Brunson's 29.6% usage rate in this series is still nearly five percentage points clear of his next-best teammate, and there's minimal presence at guard. Rostering him for the biggest game at The Garden in decades seems ideal.

Derrick White ($7,200)

I'm not sure why, but when I think of the Boston Celtics' shooting woes, the hot-and-cold nature of Derrick White pops into my head. White's actually been the lone Boston player thriving, topping 39 FanDuel points (FDP) and 40 minutes in each of the series' first two games. Down 2-0 and heading on the road, he'll have to make open threes again for the C's to function.

Value Plays

Brandin Podziemski ($5,800)

As mentioned in my Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3 best bets, Brandin Podziemski could get a classic role player bump as a shooter heading home. He struggled through 31.3% shooting in Indianapolis, but the Golden State Warriors have a dearth of guards sans Stephen Curry (hamstring), so he'll be on the floor. Quietly, Podz has the second-best usage rate among starters next to Jimmy Butler with Curry off the floor.

Jrue Holiday ($5,400)

Jrue Holiday will be a plug-and-play guard for me on any main slate if he's still getting 36.0 minutes a game, which seems a certainty as Kristaps Porzingis (illness) continues to ail. Holiday's usage rate is easily the worst of Boston's "big four", but he averaged 30.2 FDP per 36 minutes this season. A spike game or two awaits.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jimmy Butler ($9,100)

From a security perspective, I'm leaning Jimmy Buckets' must-win situation over Jayson Tatum's. There's no doubt that Butler is the Dubs' heliocentric force as both are locked in tough defensive matchups that also bring a glacial pace. It feels like Butler hasn't hardly looked to score in two games, but his usage rate in this series (23.6%) still leads the team. The "will us to victory" scoring effort is coming.

Jaylen Brown ($7,400)

Time and time again, the Celtics turn to Jaylen Brown when things get tough. Can Brown knot this series at two with a hot visit to the Big Apple? Here's your poster child for Boston's three-point woes after J.B. managed 3-for-17 (17.6%) outside shooting in the first two games against the New York Knicks. I still believe he can turn it around, but last series' injury report listings could be the cause for continued struggles.

Value Plays

Jaden McDaniels ($5,900)

While six stocks (steals plus blocks) probably aren't a repeatable endeavor, Jaden McDaniels has room to grow in the rebounding column. He's only pulled down six total in two games. It's hard to pass up his secure role in the bargain bin when his elite perimeter D will always keep him on the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga ($4,400)

All season, the adjustment to Steph Curry's absence in DFS was Jonathan Kuminga. He averaged 38.8 FDP on a team-high 30.5% usage rate with Curry off the floor, but Steve Kerr had banished Kuminga from any sort of high-leverage moment -- until Thursday. After logging 26 minutes in Game 2, he's back on the menu.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Karl-Anthony Towns ($7,900)

If Karl-Anthony Towns can clean up the little stuff and really find his shot at home, there's a chance he obliterates this salary. KAT has topped 13 rebounds in each of his last three games but hasn't made a three -- on just two attempts -- in the series thus far. Was that a temporary adjustment or coach's orders? Either way, this salary reduction makes it more plausible to find out in your lineup.

Julius Randle ($7,300)

Time is a flat circle. The man traded for KAT is another viable big on his playoff DFS slate. Julius Randle has topped 35 FDP in five of his last six games, waffling to 4-for-11 shooting in the exception. His athletic size is a huge reason the Minnesota Timberwolves have a mismatch inside, and if there are any lingering effects of Anthony Edwards' Game 2 ankle twist, we know who will be Minny's go-to option.

Value Plays

Draymond Green ($6,200)

The mystery box of Draymond Green isn't for the feint of heart. You'll probably be watching officials at the monitor tonight wondering if he's sunk your lineup via ejection. However, two of his last three contests ended over 38 FDP, which wasn't a surprise as he posted 33.5 FDP per 36 minutes without Curry on the floor this year. Regretfully, Green isn't a bad option.

Al Horford ($4,900)

This could easily be Kristaps Porzingis ($6,600), who is off the injury report and seems in line to return to the starting lineup in Game 3. However, I could also see Boston sticking with its more reliable commodity, Al Horford, in the spot. That might be a better rooting interest if you're looking for a salary-saver at big; it's Naz Reid or bust without "Big Al".

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.