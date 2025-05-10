3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Warriors in Game 3 of the Playoffs

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

Timberwolves at Warriors Game 3 Betting Picks

1st Half Winner 1st Half Winner Golden State Warriors +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Warriors ended up getting half of what they'll need to survive this period without Stephen Curry (hamstring) in Minneapolis. They know the mission heading back to San Francisco, too.

Curry will be re-evaluated -- not cleared to return -- before Game 5. He won't be back in the fold until likely Game 6. Golden State needs a win at home, and their fans likely know it. Saturday's primetime showdown will be a raucous environment.

There's no doubt the Dubs can compete in this series. Plagued by 9-for-32 (28.1%) shooting from downtown in Game 2, it should help that Golden State's effective field-goal percentage (eFG%) was 53.7% at home to 53.5% on the road this year. Almost every team in the league shoots better at home. They're still winning the battle on the glass (32.3 oREB%) and getting to the line (1.78 FTA/FG) in this series overall.

Entering Friday, home teams in the second round of the playoffs were 6-2 against the spread (ATS) in the first half but just 2-6 overall. That same tenor could play out on Saturday as the Warriors scrap to stay alive without Curry. I'll back them to stake themselves to an early lead. However, the better full-game wager is the spread in a game that could come down to a late possession or two opposite Anthony Edwards.

Spread Betting Golden State Warriors May 11 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandin Podziemski - Pts + Reb Minnesota Timberwolves May 11 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A role player that could badly use a shooting bump at home is Brandin Podziemski.

Podz's 5-for-16 (31.3%) shooting in Minnesota was frigid, and the unselfish nature of his game is to step back if it's not clicking. How do I know? It was a stark change from his role without Steph Curry the rest of the season.

When Jimmy Butler is on the floor without Curry, no other starter has a higher usage rate than Podziemski (23.2%). That's a percentage-point uptick of 4.3% from normal, and we've seen Butler (23.6% usage rate in the series) take a huge step back scoring the ball because of the Timberwolves' perpetual double teams.

Averaging 31.0 minutes per game in the series, he also comes without the workload -- or more appropriately, Steve Kerr's doghouse -- concerns of a Jonathan Kuminga off the bench.

In the aforementioned floor condition, Podz averaged 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per 36 minutes alongside Butler. If his shot starts falling, he could smash this line -- and serve as a huge reason why the Dubs are in contention to win Game 3.

