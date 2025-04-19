FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 4/19/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,000)

Despite battling injuries, Tyrese Haliburton made an imprint at several spots in last year's playoffs, and he'll have a modest chance to do the same as the Milwaukee Bucks hovered around the league average in pace and defensive rating (DRTG) this season. The Indiana Pacers' implied team total (115.5) is high, and Hali is coming off one of his better efforts of the season with 23 points, 10 dimes, and 8 rebounds against a quality Cleveland Cavaliers defense.

Jamal Murray ($8,200)

The Denver Nuggets' playoff chances largely hinge on Jamal Murray's health and effectiveness, so expect him ready for Game 1. The Los Angeles Clippers' elite defense isn't ideal, but Murray topped 35 FanDuel points (FDP) in three of four games against them in the regular season to provide a decent floor. If L.A.'s defense had a weakness this season, it was letting up the 11th-highest FG% between 15 and 19 feet, so expect the Canadian to cook in the mid-range -- as usual.

Value Plays

Donte DiVincenzo ($4,800)

I'm conflicted on whether Donte DiVincenzo or Mike Conley ($4,400) gets the added burn as the Minnesota Timberwolves shrink their rotation, but both have such low salaries that they can work in tandem. The Los Angeles Lakers' plummeting defense allowed the fourth-highest 3P% against them (38.9%) over every team's respective last 15 games. They're one of few weak defenses I'm preying on as the playoffs begin.

Kris Dunn ($4,300)

The Clips made a statement about how they are going to play their rotation by giving Kris Dunn 35 minutes in what was a pseudo Play-In game on Sunday. Dunn's defensive skills (3.18 stocks per game) come in handy for FanDuel scoring as much as they do real-world possession changes. He averaged 34.7 FDP per 36 minutes against Denver in four meetings this season.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($9,300)

A healthy, rested Kawhi Leonard is a very dangerous proposition for the entire league -- but especially a Nuggets squad that had the worst DRTG (115.1) of any team to make the playoffs. Leonard's two-way capabilities should be on fully display against a Denver team that allowed the sixth-most points (22.4) and fourth-most made threes (3.2) per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Josh Hart ($7,500)

The New York Knicks really aren't getting as much of a boost as other players the way Tom Thibodeau already slams their minutes. Relatively speaking, most Knicks are oversalaried opposite a Detroit Pistons team that ended the year 10th in DRTG (112.5). I can still get to Josh Hart when he won't leave the floor, isn't dependent on usage, and averaged 33.3 FDP in three games against the Pistons this year.

Value Plays

Jaden McDaniels ($5,600)

Cancun has Kevin Durant, but the NBA Playoffs have Jaden McDaniels. This is McDaniels' time of year; he should hunt Luka Doncic around the perimeter for 40-plus minutes with long, rangey athleticism, but the better twin also made a leap in the scoring department this year. He might provide real offense in this series at times after 13.8 points per 36 minutes -- a career-high -- in the regular season.

Aaron Nesmith ($4,800)

Sharing similar defensive responsibilities to McDaniels, Aaron Nesmith topped 16 points and 28 minutes in four of Indiana's last six games as they're gearing up for the postseason. He's one of the better value plugs on the slate.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800)

Indiana finished the regular season as the seventh-fastest team in pace (100.8), so it boggles my mind that most are going to shift their attention to Nikola Jokic opposite the league's third-best DRTG and ninth-slowest pace. Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 59.2 FDP per game against Indiana in four contests this season, and he's quietly been Jokic with Damian Lillard (calf) off the floor this season, posting 62.8 FDP per 36 minutes in a giant sample.

Jalen Duren ($7,100)

I'm beyond excited about Jalen Duren's postseason outlook. The shackles of a timeshare are going to come off quickly when J.B. Bickerstaff realizes the gap between Duren and Isaiah Stewart defending the rim in this setting. Duren has averaged 47.7 FDP per game in his last five contests over 30 minutes; they're just embarrassingly spread apart.

Value Plays

Aaron Gordon ($5,800)

Jokic is an even tougher sell when Aaron Gordon, enjoying a career year in Denver, dropped into the bargain bin as he's finally shaken a midseason calf issue. Gordon is often left open to shoot, but he shot 43.6% from deep this season. If teams deploy that strategy in the postseason, absolutely mammoth Gordon games should follow.

Dorian Finney-Smith ($4,500)

When initially traded to the Lakers, Dorian Finney-Smith could easily post single-digit FDP in 30-plus minutes. He's found a bit of a flow offensively to top 20 FDP in five of his last seven. In addition to McDaniels and Nesmith, the final choice from our "excellent perimeter defender" section concludes with this punt-level option.

