FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 3/29/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,600)

All eyes in DFS are on a Memphis Grizzlies-Los Angeles Lakers clash with a 237.5-point total and tight spread. Luka Doncic is probably a huge part of it.

LeBron James hasn't topped 17 points since returning, leaving a ton on Luka's plate. He's still topped 50 FanDuel points (FDP) in three straight despite the return, and the Grizz's declining defense is a huge reason they have a new coach tonight. Memphis has allowed the 12th-most FDP per game to opposing point guards (49.1).

With James' health in question, there is nowhere else to start if stacking this one from L.A.'s side. FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect a slate-high 54.6 FDP from "The Don".

Tyler Herro ($8,400)

The lone positive the Miami Heat can take from 2024-25 is Tyler Herro's ascent to stardom.

Herro has used a 25.8% usage rate to post 37.4 FDP per 36 minutes during a bumpy March, but he should have free reign tonight against the tanking Philadelphia 76ers. Philly has slipped to a 117.3 DRTG (27th in the NBA) this month, and they've allowed the sixth-most points per game to opposing floor generals (25.5) for the entire year.

Tonight profiles to be an extreme stars-and-scrubs build will several squads limping to the finish line. Unless opting for a mammoth Shai Gilgeous-Alexander night despite the Oklahoma City Thunder's returning pieces, Herro is really the only logical pivot off Luka above $8,000.

Value Plays

Jared Butler ($5,600)

Nothing's really changed for Jared Butler; it's just a matter of if he performs in the stead of Tyrese Maxey (back) or not. He's eclipsed 25 FDP in all six games where he's seen at least 29 minutes but can also play himself off the court. Our projections, expecting 34.3 FDP in 33.0 minutes, think it's a good spot for him.

Colby Jones ($4,200)

Who? The Washington Wizards have reached that phase of the season, but for a super-saver salary, Colby Jones has logged at least 26 minutes in three straight with Kyshawn George (ankle) out. The Wiz and Brooklyn Nets are punching in each other's weight class today, too.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jayson Tatum ($10,100)

LeBron's injury has badly affected this position group, which arguably doesn't have a single attractive salary above $6,000.

However, if you have to have one, there are far worse options than a healthy Jayson Tatum. He's off the injury report five days after logging just 26 minutes against the Sacramento Kings because of a knee issue.

J.T. should be able to name his number opposite a San Antonio Spurs team in the toilet. San Antonio has a 123.8 DRTG this month but still has played at the league's 13th-fastest pace, and they've struggled with fours all season, allowing the third-most FDP per game to the position (49.6).

The Boston Celtics' big five are all active, so his floor is suboptimal, but it should surprise no one if he explodes in this matchup.

Kevin Huerter ($6,000)

The post-deadline surprise of the league has to be the Chicago Bulls, and Kevin Huerter is no small part of that.

The former lottery pick has topped 24 FDP in six straight to provide a sturdy floor of fantasy production, and he's logged 33.6 minutes per game for a Chicago squad now down Tre Jones (foot).

I mentioned in today's NBA best bets how sneaky difficult the Bulls' matchup is tonight, but this is still an offense that plays at the second-fastest pace in the NBA this month (102.7). They're going to push the pace and score.

Nuclear stretches for Josh Giddey and Coby White have made their salaries nauseating, but Huerter's is still fine. We've got him projected for 33.1 FDP in 37.0 minutes tonight.

Value Plays

Keon Johnson ($5,400)

In a pivotal game for the Cooper Flagg Sweepstakes, D'Angelo Russell (ankle) will sit to open up the Nets' ambiguous backcourt to all takers. I continue to trust Keon Johnson, averaging 32.1 FDP per 36 minutes with Russell and Cameron Thomas (foot) off the floor, over anyone else.

Haywood Highsmith ($4,100)

Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) will take a seat for the Heat, allowing Haywood Highsmith a wide-open runway. Highsmith's topped 25 minutes in five of his last six games as is, and he's surpassed 20 FDP in three of those outings.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Jaren Jackson Jr. ($8,500)

Ja Morant (shoulder) is the last huge domino to fall on this slate. Was his ailment was Taylor Jenkins related, though?

Obviously, if Morant sits, Jaren Jackson Jr. leaps to the forefront of an iffy slate for stars. In a huge sample of 1,193 minutes, Jackson averages 50.1 FDP per 36 minutes, becoming a five-digit-salary player at $8,500.

It helps that the Lakers also don't deploy a ton of size, meaning he should see more time at the pivot for rebounds. L.A. has the 11th-worst rebounding rate in the NBA this month (49.7%) as is.

I still think Triple J works at this salary even with a carefully deployed Ja. He's averaged 42.0 FDP in his last five games against a Lakers team that, previously, had Anthony Davis manning the middle.

Myles Turner ($7,000)

Pascal Siakam's decline has been to Myles Turner's benefit.

In some ways, Turner has taken over for the Indiana Pacers on both ends. He's averaging 19.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 43.8 FDP per 36 minutes over Indiana's last five games.

Even with Chet Holmgren (hip) out, the Oklahoma City Thunder play bigs that should require his service defensively. The double-edged sword of this OKC matchup should also be a general positive; the Thunder's high pace but excellent DRTG still have spit out a 114.5-point team total for the Pacers on Saturday.

Until Siakam makes more of a vested interest in putting up counting stats, it's Turner or pass in this frontcourt. We've got him projected for 36.3 FDP.

Value Plays

Jaxson Hayes ($4,900)

Memphis' trio of bigs, including Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, and Zach Edey, should require more of Jaxson Hayes in tonight's matchup. Hayes has been productive when JJ Redick has given him some burn, averaging 29.4 FDP in his last five games with 25-plus minutes logged.

Noah Clowney ($4,100)

Nicolas Claxton is resting during tonight's game against the Wizards, paving the way for Noah Clowney to occupy Brookyn's center spot on a full-time basis. Given his forward eligibility, there isn't a single better value play on the slate than the former Alabama star. Our projections agree, per Saturday's best value score (6.73).

