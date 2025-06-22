Royals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Royals vs Padres Game Info

Kansas City Royals (38-39) vs. San Diego Padres (41-35)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSKC

Royals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | SD: (-104)

KC: (-112) | SD: (-104) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172)

KC: -1.5 (+142) | SD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 4-5, 3.05 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.70 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Seth Lugo (4-5) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (3-4) will get the nod for the Padres. When Lugo starts, his team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season. Lugo's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Padres have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Vasquez's 14 starts with a set spread. The Padres have a 3-7 record in Vasquez's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (53.4%)

Royals vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Royals, San Diego is the underdog at -104, and Kansas City is -112 playing on the road.

Royals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Kansas City is +142 to cover the runline.

Royals vs Padres Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Royals-Padres on June 22, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Royals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Royals have won in 15, or 48.4%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Kansas City has a record of 15-16 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 77 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have posted a record of 41-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 16 of the 36 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, San Diego has a record of 16-19 (45.7%).

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 75 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 32 of those games (32-41-2).

The Padres have covered 54.7% of their games this season, going 41-34-0 ATS.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks while batting .283. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 30th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Witt has recorded a base hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (87) this season. He's batting .315.

His batting average is eighth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .267 with a .411 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Jonathan India is batting .242 with a .319 OBP and 22 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has put up an on-base percentage of .373, a slugging percentage of .503, and has 89 hits, all club-bests for the Padres (while batting .309).

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 11th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .268 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is 54th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Luis Arraez is batting .280 with 16 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 13 walks.

Gavin Sheets is batting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

Royals vs Padres Head to Head

6/21/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/20/2025: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/2/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/1/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/31/2024: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

11-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/16/2023: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/15/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/28/2022: 15-7 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-7 KC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/27/2022: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

