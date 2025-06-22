Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (46-31) vs. New York Mets (46-31)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-108) | NYM: (-108)

PHI: (-108) | NYM: (-108) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-176) | NYM: -1.5 (+146)

PHI: +1.5 (-176) | NYM: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 6-3, 4.41 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 5-2, 2.60 ERA

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (6-3) for the Phillies and David Peterson (5-2) for the Mets. Luzardo's team is 6-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Peterson starts, the Mets are 7-6-0 against the spread. The Mets are 1-3 in Peterson's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (51.7%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -108 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Mets contest on June 22 has been set at 9.5, with -100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (66.7%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 41-21 when favored by -108 or more this year.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 73 chances this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 36-37-0 in 73 games with a line this season.

The Mets have won nine of the 21 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

New York is 9-12 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

In the 74 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-43-2).

The Mets have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 38-36-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.378) and total hits (69) this season. He's batting .246 batting average while slugging .530.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.450) thanks to 27 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 17th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 58th.

Nick Castellanos has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.325/.438.

Castellanos enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Alec Bohm has seven home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Bohm enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has an on-base percentage of .393, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .256 and slugging .484.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 79th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 29th in slugging.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 85 hits and has a club-best .564 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .294 with an on-base percentage of .389.

His batting average ranks 20th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .267 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Brandon Nimmo has 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .249.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

6/21/2025: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/20/2025: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/23/2025: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/22/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

