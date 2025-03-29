3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 3/29/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic

Moneyline Orlando Magic Mar 29 9:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Handicapping this game, which probably comes down to the last possession, is about basketball betting philosophy.

I will always take the defensively sound team not reliant on shooting, and that's the Orlando Magic in this home matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Orlando has the eighth-best defensive rating this month (111.5 DRTG) with an improving offense, leading to a +1.5 net rating (NRTG) and 7-6 straight up (SU) record in March.

Meanwhile, Sactown ranks 24th in DRTG during this time (119.7), and they've got an incredibly poor profile to be road chalk in the NBA. They're just 6-9 SU this month with a -3.1 NRTG, and just because Domantas Sabonis is back doesn't provide the automatic lift one would think. Their NRTG is just +1.1 in games he has played.

Orlando's season-long metrics have been torched by significant injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but they deserve to be favorites here with both healthy -- if for no other reason other than a long, long journey from Sacramento to Central Florida.

Dallas Mavericks at Chicago Bulls

Home Team Total Points Under Mar 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's still amazing to me how underrated Anthony Davis' impact on the defensive end remains.

The Dallas Mavericks have a sparkling 106.8 DRTG in three games that A.D. has played with the team. It's a small sample, but it's galaxies better than their 122.3 DRTG this month and would lead the NBA if extrapolated to the whole season.

Their pace is also 91.4 with Davis on the court compared to 99.4 when he's off it.

In short, Dallas goes from one of the most fearsome scoring defenses in the NBA to a pushover depending on if A.D. is on the floor or not. That's why the uptempo, red-hot Chicago Bulls are overvalued to score 120-plus points tonight.

The Bulls have shredded six straight below-average defenses, but Chicago's scored just 112.6 points per game in their last seven matchups with top-10 DRTGs on the season. The Mavs -- undoubtedly -- profile as one if Davis is expected to log around 30 minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies

Santi Aldama - Pts + Reb Los Angeles Lakers Mar 30 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers' tight spread and 238.5-point total are ripe for player props, so -- like always with me -- here's an obscure one.

There's a bit of variance that Santi Aldama hangs in his current role with Memphis' head coach fired yesterday, but Aldama has performed well to post 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 27.8 minutes per game this month. Moreover, the Lakers don't really play a true center that would necessitate plenty of Zach Edey in lieu of him, and Brandon Clarke (knee) is out.

Aldama should be able to do what he does best in this one. He's able to get out and run, L.A. has allowed the 12th-most paint points (50.1) and 2nd-most fast break points (20.0) per game this month.

The forward also sees an increase of 1.8 points and 0.1 rebounds per 36 minutes with Ja Morant, listed questionable due to a shoulder issue, off the floor.

FanDuel Research's NBA player prop projections expect 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 29.0 minutes from Aldama tonight, and that'll only rise if Morant is confirmed out. Betting markets are undervaluing the Spanish forward in this one.

