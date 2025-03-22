FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 3/22/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Options

Trae Young ($9,700)

A four-game slate late into the season sounds challenging, and this one is. Returning Los Angeles Lakers options and the Washington Wizards running timeshares at four lineup spots cut the slate down to six truly appealing teams.

The Atlanta Hawks are one of them, and while I don't love Trae Young's matchup against a stingy Golden State Warriors defense, his game's 230.0-point total is just two points off the slate's best game, and he's topped 45 FanDuel points in five of his last seven behind a 31.9% usage rate (10th among qualifiers) in March.

Guard is a train wreck above $7,000 outside of "Ice Trae". It's him or pass.

Jordan Poole ($6,800)

We've already seen a revenge-driven "Poole Party" once this season. Can Jordan Poole deliver another?

Poole is still a knucklehead at times on the court, but he's flourished behind a 29.0% usage rate since the trade deadline, averaging 40.9 FDP per 36 minutes in this same period.

"The Mecca" would be hilarious spot for an explosion game against the reeling New York Knicks, but New York is a top-five team in defensive rating (DRTG) and bottom-five team in pace during the month of March. It's a bottom of the barrel matchup -- except for the weird fact the Knicks have given up the fourth-most points per game to point guards this year (25.5).

He's the first name at guard I'm genuinely enthusiastic to click.

Value Plays

Brandon Podziemski ($6,100)

Warriors will be a feature in today's article with Stephen Curry (hip) sidelined. Brandin Podziemski has played 29-plus minutes for the Dubs in consecutive games already, and he's extremely versatile in fantasy basketball when it comes to stuffing categories. That's ideal opposite the Hawks' fifth-ranked tempo this year.

Miles McBride ($5,900)

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections shine well on Miles McBride (31.7 FDP) in a friendly matchup with Washington, but he's gotta play through a questionable listing due to a groin injury first. If he sits, Cameron Payne ($3,800) will get a runway to log 30-plus minutes instead.

Wings

Top Options

Jimmy Butler ($8,400)

Curry's absence will be -- rightfully -- targeted heaviest in the form of Jimmy Butler.

This version of "Buckets" looks a lot more like the one with the Miami Heat, willing his team to the finish line. He's posted at least 43 FDP in three consecutive games and now enters a first contest without Steph since Thursday's injury. That's come on a usage rate (25.9%) lower than you'd think, which should be the largest upgrade from the injury.

Atlanta, allowing the fifth-most FDP per game to small forwards this season, should be a good spot for him to keep it rolling.

Zach LaVine ($7,400)

The Sacramento Kings have really transformed into the old Chicago Bulls in DFS.

When Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic all took turns, you'd just play the lowest salary to target regression for the recent underperfomer. In light of Domantas Sabonis' ankle injury, just sub in guard Malik Monk for Vuc.

Following five of his last six games under 35 FDP, LaVine is the buy-low candidate. He's faced four top-10 defenses in this stretch, though. The Milwaukee Bucks' 111.9 DRTG is no cupcake, but they've allowed the 10th-most FDP per game to shooting guards.

I'll use salary elsewhere myself in single-entry formats, but LaVine would be my choice in game stacks.

Value Plays

Kyle Kuzma ($5,900)

Writing Kyle Kuzma up in today's best NBA bets, I'd be remiss to exclude him here. He's topped 20 real-life points in consecutive games with both Damian Lillard (calf) and Bobby Portis (suspension) on the pine. Fours have chewed up Sactown for the second-most points per game this year, too.

Moses Moody ($4,800)

The pieces haven't clicked without Curry for Moses Moody -- yet. He's shot the ball terribly (26.1%) in his last three contests to keep the FDP totals low. I'm with our projections, expecting 24.3 FDP tonight, about a bounce-back effort in the near future.

Bigs

Top Options

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800)

In a large sample of 319 minutes, Giannis Antetokounmpo has posted 62.2 FDP per 36 minutes with Lillard and Portis off the floor this season.

This matchup with the Kings is stellar for him, as well. Without Sabonis, Sacramento has a terrible choice in the frontcourt of the slow-footed Jonas Valanciunas or Trey Lyles -- and effectively a lineup without meaningful size. Neither are ideal opposite "The Greek Freak".

Giannis posted 60.1 FDP on Thursday without Dame, which was masked by the blowout. He's in a spot for a better total if this game's two-point spread holds to its forecast.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,800)

You know the meme of the tired worker outside of Popeye's? That's got to be Karl-Anthony Towns at the moment.

KAT is really doing his best to will the New York Knicks' offense to life, throwing out 63.0% true shooting on a 29.3% usage rate in his last seven games sans Jalen Brunson (ankle). He just hasn't really gone anywhere in DFS because the rebounding has notably declined, failing to exceed 10 boards in all seven tilts.

This is a size matchup Towns can -- and has -- chewed alive. The Washington Wizards allow the most FDP per game to opposing centers (60.2), and he's contributed with 53.2 FDP per 36 minutes.

Blowouts have plagued the totals, but I'm not sure New York can blow anyone out amidst this losing skid.

Value Plays

Jonathan Kuminga ($5,500)

A sneaky way to target the Curry injury is Jonathan Kuminga, whose quietly healthy again himself. Kuminga was the primary non-Steph scoring option before the Butler deal, having posted 39.0 FDP per 36 minutes behind a 37.0% usage rate with the future Hall of Famer off the court this season.

Georges Niang ($4,000)

If you want to go for a stars-and-scrubs build on this short slate, Georges Niang could be of service. The microwave bench option has a disastrous floor, but he's gotten enough run in March (23.5 minutes per game) to provide an opportunity. FDR is projecting 19.5 FDP in 24.4 minutes tonight.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.