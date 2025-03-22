3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 3/22/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Today's Best NBA Bets and Player Props

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks

It's scary hours for the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry (hip), but that opens the door for this Brandin Podziemski prop.

Podz shifts into the Dubs' lineup in Curry's place, earning at least 29 minutes in consecutive contests. That near-full-time role will help him snag boards against a team that allows them. The Atlanta Hawks surrender the seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing point guards (6.4), which checks out with defenders chasing Trae Young on drives.

Atlanta is also fifth in the NBA in pace this month (101.9), adding possessions to this one.

Like his mentor, Podziemski's rebounding numbers are abnormally high for a floor general. He's posted 6.5 rebounds per 36 minutes with Curry off the floor in a large sample size (847 minutes).

FanDuel Research's NBA projections show Podz at 6.1 boards in tonight's game. Unfortunately, bettors have overcompensated for his usage upgrades to look at points or threes, but rebounds got left behind.

Washington Wizards at New York Knicks

Though a 15-point spread indicates the New York Knicks should get back in the win column tonight against the Washington Wizards, this team total is still lofty for their current floor situation.

With Jalen Brunson (ankle) still out, they're simply not the same offense. New York has a 109.6 offensive rating (ORTG) in March, which ranks 27th in the NBA. Their ORTG is just 112.8 in games where Brunson didn't play compared to 119.8 in games he has.

Plus, Washington's an overrated matchup for scoring now. This month, they're just 6th in pace and 18th in defensive rating (DRTG) after spending the early part of the season within the bottom five of both categories.

The Knicks' own tempo (95.2 in March; 29th in the NBA) always works against them if the efficiency isn't stellar. That's why they've topped this line just once in their last 16 (!) games. The Wiz aren't a special enough matchup to offset what is one of the worst scoring units in the Association at present.

You can potentially wait on this line; the public seems to be moving it the other way.

Milwaukee Bucks at Sacramento Kings

Reluctantly, I'm headed back to a Kyle Kuzma well that has run dry during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

On the court, Kuzma's length and rebounding have improved the Bucks as a team. As a scorer, his PPG average (14.1) has dipped quite a bit from his Washington split (15.2) despite a massive boost in efficiency. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard in the fold, he's a role player.

However, Lillard (calf) will sit tonight as Bobby Portis is still suspended. A scoring role next to "The Greek Freak" could pay great dividends, meriting 19.5 points per 36 minutes with those two off the floor in a limited, 192-minute sample. He's scored 20-plus in consecutive games without Lillard so far.

The Sacramento Kings allow the second-most points per game to power forwards (24.5), as well. That's another plus.

FDR has Kuzma projected for 17.5 points on Saturday. We'd have expected to see this line closer to -138.

