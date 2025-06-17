Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 17
The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Jesús Luzardo
- Records: Marlins (28-42), Phillies (43-29)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +172
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.25%
- Marlins Win Probability: 36.75%
Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Bailey Falter
- Records: Tigers (46-27), Pirates (29-44)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 62.50%
- Pirates Win Probability: 37.50%
Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Antonio Senzatela
- Records: Nationals (30-42), Rockies (15-57)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -200
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 63.93%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.07%
Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Kyle Hendricks
- Records: Yankees (42-29), Angels (34-37)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -260
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +215
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 72.87%
- Angels Win Probability: 27.13%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Blue Jays (38-33), Diamondbacks (36-35)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.30%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.70%
Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. David Festa
- Records: Reds (37-35), Twins (36-35)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -118
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.16%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.84%
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. David Peterson
- Records: Braves (31-39), Mets (45-27)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -134
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 53.98%
- Mets Win Probability: 46.02%
Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer
- Records: Rays (40-32), Orioles (30-41)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -124
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 58.99%
- Orioles Win Probability: 41.01%
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: White Sox (23-49), Cardinals (37-35)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -154
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 57.27%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.73%
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Chad Patrick
- Records: Cubs (44-28), Brewers (39-34)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 60.98%
- Brewers Win Probability: 39.02%
Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Rangers (36-36), Royals (34-38)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.97%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.03%
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Mariners (36-35), Red Sox (38-36)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.81%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 40.19%
Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: Giants (41-31), Guardians (35-35)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -164
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 62.59%
- Guardians Win Probability: 37.41%
Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Jason Alexander
- Records: Athletics (30-44), Astros (41-31)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -138
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 56.07%
- Athletics Win Probability: 43.93%
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Dodgers (44-29), Padres (39-32)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.67%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.33%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.