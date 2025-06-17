Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 17

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to catch on a Tuesday MLB slate that includes plenty of thrilling matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

FDSFL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Jesús Luzardo

Cal Quantrill vs. Jesús Luzardo Records: Marlins (28-42), Phillies (43-29)

Marlins (28-42), Phillies (43-29) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -205

-205 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +172

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.25%

63.25% Marlins Win Probability: 36.75%

Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

FDSDET and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Bailey Falter

Casey Mize vs. Bailey Falter Records: Tigers (46-27), Pirates (29-44)

Tigers (46-27), Pirates (29-44) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 62.50%

62.50% Pirates Win Probability: 37.50%

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Antonio Senzatela

Mike Soroka vs. Antonio Senzatela Records: Nationals (30-42), Rockies (15-57)

Nationals (30-42), Rockies (15-57) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 63.93%

63.93% Rockies Win Probability: 36.07%

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSW

YES and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Will Warren vs. Kyle Hendricks

Will Warren vs. Kyle Hendricks Records: Yankees (42-29), Angels (34-37)

Yankees (42-29), Angels (34-37) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -260

-260 Angels Moneyline Odds: +215

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 72.87%

72.87% Angels Win Probability: 27.13%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and ARID

SN1 and ARID Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Chris Bassitt vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Blue Jays (38-33), Diamondbacks (36-35)

Blue Jays (38-33), Diamondbacks (36-35) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 55.30%

55.30% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 44.70%

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and MNNT

FDSOH and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott vs. David Festa

Andrew Abbott vs. David Festa Records: Reds (37-35), Twins (36-35)

Reds (37-35), Twins (36-35) Reds Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Twins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.16%

57.16% Twins Win Probability: 42.84%

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: MLB Network, FDSSO and SNY

MLB Network, FDSSO and SNY Probable Pitchers: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. David Peterson

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. David Peterson Records: Braves (31-39), Mets (45-27)

Braves (31-39), Mets (45-27) Braves Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Mets Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 53.98%

53.98% Mets Win Probability: 46.02%

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and MASN2

FDSSUN and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer

Zack Littell vs. Dean Kremer Records: Rays (40-32), Orioles (30-41)

Rays (40-32), Orioles (30-41) Rays Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 58.99%

58.99% Orioles Win Probability: 41.01%

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and FDSMW

CHSN and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: Shane Smith vs. Matthew Liberatore

Shane Smith vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: White Sox (23-49), Cardinals (37-35)

White Sox (23-49), Cardinals (37-35) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 57.27%

57.27% White Sox Win Probability: 42.73%

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and FDSWI

MARQ and FDSWI Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Chad Patrick

Ben Brown vs. Chad Patrick Records: Cubs (44-28), Brewers (39-34)

Cubs (44-28), Brewers (39-34) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 60.98%

60.98% Brewers Win Probability: 39.02%

Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSKC

RSN and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Seth Lugo

Jack Leiter vs. Seth Lugo Records: Rangers (36-36), Royals (34-38)

Rangers (36-36), Royals (34-38) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Royals Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.97%

51.97% Royals Win Probability: 48.03%

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NESN

ROOT Sports NW and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Walker Buehler

Bryan Woo vs. Walker Buehler Records: Mariners (36-35), Red Sox (38-36)

Mariners (36-35), Red Sox (38-36) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.81%

59.81% Red Sox Win Probability: 40.19%

Cleveland Guardians at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CLEG

NBCS-BA and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Slade Cecconi

Robbie Ray vs. Slade Cecconi Records: Giants (41-31), Guardians (35-35)

Giants (41-31), Guardians (35-35) Giants Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 62.59%

62.59% Guardians Win Probability: 37.41%

Houston Astros at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SCHN

NBCS-CA and SCHN Probable Pitchers: JP Sears vs. Jason Alexander

JP Sears vs. Jason Alexander Records: Athletics (30-44), Astros (41-31)

Athletics (30-44), Astros (41-31) Astros Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 56.07%

56.07% Athletics Win Probability: 43.93%

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet LA and SDPA

TBS, SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: vs. Randy Vasquez

vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Dodgers (44-29), Padres (39-32)

Dodgers (44-29), Padres (39-32) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Padres Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.67%

54.67% Padres Win Probability: 45.33%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.