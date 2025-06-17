Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (43-29) vs. Miami Marlins (28-42)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-205) | MIA: (+172)

PHI: (-205) | MIA: (+172) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102)

PHI: -1.5 (-118) | MIA: +1.5 (-102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 6-2, 4.23 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-7, 5.61 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Jesus Luzardo (6-2, 4.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.61 ERA). Luzardo and his team have a record of 6-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Luzardo's team is 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Quantrill starts, the Marlins are 7-6-0 against the spread. The Marlins have a 6-6 record in Quantrill's 12 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.2%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -205 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +172 underdog despite being at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-102 to cover), and Philadelphia is -118 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Marlins contest on June 17, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 57 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (64.9%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 69 chances this season.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 34-35-0 against the spread.

The Marlins are 24-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

Miami has gone 5-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (26.3%).

In the 69 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-34-0).

The Marlins have a 38-31-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.1% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 64 hits and an OBP of .379, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .244 batting average and a slugging percentage of .538.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season. He's batting .306.

Among all qualified, he is 13th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Turner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.321/.425.

Castellanos takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 77 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .407.

Bohm enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .233 with seven doubles, six home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 124th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 136th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Kyle Stowers has racked up 63 hits while slugging .467. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .344.

His batting average ranks 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 57th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Xavier Edwards' .356 on-base percentage paces his team.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

6/16/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2025: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 4/19/2025: 11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/18/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/8/2024: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/7/2024: 9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/6/2024: 16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

16-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

