NHL
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Final Game 6
The Florida Panthers versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Panthers vs Oilers Game Info
- Florida Panthers (47-31-4) vs. Edmonton Oilers (48-29-5)
- Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: TNT
Panthers vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-146)
|Oilers (+122)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (52.8%)
Panthers vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Panthers. The Oilers are -196 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +158.
Panthers vs Oilers Over/Under
- The over/under for Panthers-Oilers on June 17 is 6.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Panthers vs Oilers Moneyline
- Florida is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +122 underdog on the road.