FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 6/16/25

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Clarke Schmidt ($9,800)

With Logan Gilbert ($10,400) making his first start since April and Dylan Cease ($9,500) matched up with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time in six days, Clarke Schmidt is my high-salaried pitcher of choice for Monday's main slate.

Schmidt notched a season-best 49 FanDuel points (FDP) his last time out, throwing six scoreless innings while punching out seven. That was the second time in three starts the righty did not allow a run and the third time in four starts he recorded at least seven strikeouts.

He's been uber-productive over the past two months, averaging 34.5 FDP with a 9.5 K/9 across his previous eight outings. That's lowered Schmidt's ERA to 3.60 on the season, positioning him well ahead of tonight's clash with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels aren't total pushovers but offer plenty of upside for opposing righties. They have baseball's highest strikeout rate (26.2%) and rank just 23rd in wRC+ (96) against right-handed pitchers.

Our MLB DFS projections peg Schmidt for a slate-leading 36 FDP.

Jake Irvin ($8,000)

The wheels have fallen off for Jake Irvin following a red-hot start to the season; he's given up 13 runs over his last 15 innings after pitching to a 3.42 ERA across his first 11 starts.

That said, the righty's still flashed real upside with five games totaling at least 35 FDP (and three with at least 49 FDP). As such, I'm interested in buying back in with the Colorado Rockies in town.

Undoubtedly, much of Irvin's appeal lies in the matchup. Colorado is one of the league's best matchups for right-handed pitchers as they're 28th in wOBA (.297), dead-last in wRC+ (75) and tied for the highest strikeout rate (26.2%) versus righties. They've been even worse in this split on the road, with their wRC+ dropping to a putrid 62.

With Irvin having proved more than capable of pitching deep into games, he carries a rock-solid floor and friendly salary tonight.

Lucas Giolito ($7,400)

There's a degree of risk involved with rostering Lucas Giolito, even if he comes via a low salary and is slated to throw at Statcast's single-best venue for pitchers. That's standard territory for the righty considering his 5.45 ERA and 46.1% hard-hit rate, though he's done himself no favors with a measly 17.9% strikeout rate.

Even so, Giolito is coming off one of his best outings of the season and has an intriguing matchup tonight. The veteran righty cracked 40 FDP for the third time in 2025 thanks to tossing six scoreless innings. And while he only recorded four strikeouts, Giolito did force 13 swinging strikes -- easily his highest whiff total on the year.

As such, he's in consideration for larger-field tournaments if you want to load up on high-salary bats, even if the Seattle Mariners can slug. They're sixth in wRC+ (113) against right-handed pitchers but have struck out at the 12th-highest rate (21.9%) in that split.

Still, with this game at T-Mobile Park and Giolito flashing real upside in recent outings, he's someone I want some exposure to. The salary is just too tempting relative to his potential.

Stacks to Target

Phillies

Players to Target: Kyle Schwarber ($4,400), Trea Turner ($3,800), J.T. Realmuto ($2,800), Max Kepler ($2,700), Otto Kemp ($2,200)

Sandy Alcantara has pitched better of late, but he still owns a 7.14 ERA (4.57 xERA) on the season. His whiff rate is just 9.3%, and that's played a role in him permitting 4+ runs in eight of his last 11 outings.

Wheels up, Philadelphia Phillies.

Against a righty, Kyle Schwarber (.841 OPS), J.T. Realmuto (.827), and Trea Turner (.779) should form the core of any Phillies stack. But don't sleep on Otto Kemp (.863) nor Max Kepler (.744) -- both of whom can save you salary.

Nationals

Players to Target: James Wood ($3,900), CJ Abrams ($3,400), Amed Rosario ($2,600), Alex Call ($2,600)

The Washington Nationals welcome southpaw Carson Palmquist to the nation's capital tonight for his sixth MLB start of the season. Palmquist has pitched to a 7.77 ERA and permitted a massive 13.2% barrel rate to this point, and he's allowed an eye-popping 48% fly-ball rate.

He's a bit trickier to stack against as a lefty, but the Nats aren't without options for this split. James Wood, Amed Rosario, and Alex Call all sport wOBAs north of .350 against lefties, with Rosario coming in as the slate's third-best value based on our MLB DFS projections.

Astros

Players to Target: Jeremy Pena ($3,200), Jose Altuve ($3,000), Jake Meyers ($2,700), Yainer Diaz ($2,700)

The Houston Astros have the highest implied total (5.6 runs) on the main slate, so they figure to be a popular stack against Mitch Spence and the Athletics. Spence has a 3.67 ERA through 49 innings this season, and he's only permitted 1 earned run across his lone two starts.

Still, Spence has an xERA north of 4.50 and has allowed a double-digit barrel rate. At one of the best venues for hitting, the Astros could feast here.

With a righty on the bump, Jeremy Pena (.849 OPS vs. RHP) is the only true priority in the Houston lineup, assuming Isaac Paredes sits.

Still, Jake Meyers (.768) and Jose Altuve (.732) have palatable numbers for this split, while Yainer Diaz is up over an .800 OPS over the last two weeks.

