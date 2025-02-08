FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Saturday 2/8/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Trae Young ($9,800)

Only the Utah Jazz give up more FanDuel points (FDP) per game to opposing point guards than the Washington Wizards. It's fair to say Trae Young might do some damage in D.C. tonight.

Young has fallen short of 50 FDP in 9 of his last 10 games, so I'm not expecting him to be overly popular tonight. The reason? He's shot 41.5% from the floor in this time.

The defense-optional Wiz are probably a get-right spot for those type of woes, allowing the seventh-most points (25.2) and fourth-most assists (9.9) per game to floor generals this season.

Key pieces of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's offense just returned, and James Harden's squad is a 15.5-point favorite. If I'm spending up at guard, it's this high-floor matchup for Ice Trae.

Mike Conley ($4,900)

The biggest question mark on today's injury report is Anthony Edwards (knee).

Edwards missed Wednesday's contest, so he's no small inclusion on today's report with teammate Julius Randle (groin) also still out. The Minnesota Timberwolves become a ragtag committee to score the ball, but the good news is today's opponent -- the Portland Trail Blazers -- aren't that frightening to efficiency, per a 114.9 defensive rating (DRTG).

Those two scorers' absence is a spot where Mike Conley might see some more burn. The veteran, usually preserved under 30 minutes, posts 34.3 FDP per 36 minutes with those two off the floor.

FanDuel Research's NBA DFS projections expect 28.0 FDP for Conley with Edwards still factored as playing. If he doesn't, the point guard likely becomes Saturday's best overall value play.

Others to Consider

Malik Monk ($7,900)

Expect Malik Monk to continue to soar in the wake of the De'Aaron Fox deal. He's topped 40 FDP in three of his last four while averaging 40.7 FDP per 36 minutes this season with Fox off the floor. Zach LaVine's 25.1% usage rate in their last game didn't seem to bother him.

Lonzo Ball ($5,000)

Lonzo Ball is on the injury report himself with an illness, and the Chicago Bulls have been careful with him all season. At 30.3 projected FDP, I understand our projections' love for his upside, but I'll likely pass against a tough Golden State Warriors defense.

Buddy Hield ($4,800)

Golden State is in the opposite situation, receiving a huge pace-up spot opposite a porous Bulls D. After trading Dennis Schroder, Golden State should continue to lean on Buddy Hield -- and his obvious upside for triples -- in a full-time capacity.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($7,200)

Though the Los Angeles Clippers are a 15.5-point favorite over the Utah Jazz at home, they'll have to score reach blowout status. More and more of the team's production is passing through Kawhi Leonard.

"The Klaw" posted a season-high 33 minutes in his last game despite a forgettable FDP total (27.8). That sort of court time should propel him toward the $9,000-range that he's lived in throughout his Clippers tenure.

Overall, Leonard's 31.7% usage rate over L.A.'s last five games dwarfs that of James Harden (24.3%) or anyone else on the team. He'll work tonight against a Utah team allowing the sixth-most FDP per game to small forwards (43.3).

Until his salary reflects his growing time on the court, I'll likely keep rostering Leonard at a forward spot every time the Clips are on the slate.

Mikal Bridges ($6,300)

I wrote up Mikal Bridges' triples prop in today's NBA best bets. That sort of fun extends to DFS, too.

Bridges should see a boost with OG Anunoby (foot) doubtful for the New York Knicks' primetime clash with the Boston Celtics. He's averaged just 30.0 FDP per 36 minutes without the wing as an extra cook in the kitchen, but that's due to a 58.3 true-shooting percentage (TS%).

I'm rarely lining up to target the C's, but this game's 232.0-point total is saucy. Boston allows the seventh-most made threes per game to small forwards (3.0), giving Mikal a path to upside.

Our projections are rarely out on the Villanova alum, but at 34.8 projected FDP, they're certainly in today.

Others to Consider

Devin Booker ($9,300)

Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) sat on Friday, and Devin Booker's role should be massive again if they remain sidelined. The Phoenix Suns are just 4.0-point underdogs to a shorthanded Denver Nuggets team, too.

Zaccharie Risacher ($5,400)

Between trades and Jalen Johnson's season-ending shoulder injury, the Atlanta Hawks have cleared three wings out of rookie Zaccharie Risacher's way. He's now a full-time player that averages 29.9 FDP per 36 minutes. He'll likely stay on the floor in a blowout if Washington performs as they often do.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($4,300)

Some of you fellow NBA DFS oldheads remember a time Nickeil Alexander-Walker was a FDP-per-minute maverick, and Minnesota might need him to be that tonight if Edwards joins Randle on the pine. We saw him eclipse 28 FDP twice in the past week as the team was shorthanded.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,900)

I don't know how much more can be thrust on Nikola Jokic's plate, but the Nuggets are going to try.

Russell Westbrook (hamstring) remains out with Jamal Murray (knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (hamstring) trending toward joining him on Saturday. With those three off the floor, Jokic has posted a surreal 91.9 FDP per 36 minutes across 41 total minutes.

Is it insane to put him on 100 watch? The Suns also allow the 10th-most FDP to opposing centers, so they're no dominant interior with injuries themselves to keep this one tight.

We've yet to see the level of absence that drastically hampers Joker's efficiency, so I don't blame anyone setting and forgetting the pivot tonight.

Draymond Green ($6,000)

After all of their deadline deals, the Bulls are listing Ayo Dosunmu as their starting four.

It's not a surprise they've slipped to 20th in rebounding rate over their last 10 games when essentially starting four guards. I'd love a dominant interior player on the opposite side to take advantage of that, but we'll have to settle for Draymond Green.

Green is the only Dub seeing regular playing time in the frontcourt (32.0 minutes per game in February). He's still averaging 35.8 FDP per 36 minutes in what feels like a down year, and the pace-up spot in Chicago will help his peripheral stats, including stocks (steals plus blocks).

Unless we get major frontcourt injury news before lock, Green's 33.8 projected FDP are appealing.

Others to Consider

Rudy Gobert ($6,900)

Before Thursday's tilt against a tough Houston Rockets club, Rudy Gobert had topped 45 FDP in four straight without Randle. He's probably still undersalaried entering a top-10 matchup against Portland.

Richaun Holmes ($4,700)

How does Richaun Holmes keep barely finding work? He dropped 33.8 FDP in 31 minutes for the Wizards on Friday as if he'd never left the NBA DFS landscape. Time will only tell if he plays too well to stay on the floor for the tanking Wizards, but he works in a high-tempo battle with Atlanta.

Karlo Matkovic ($4,600)

The New Orleans Pelicans' entire frontcourt is a value play, including Zion Williamson ($9,000) on the high end. Karlo Matkovic has eclipsed 27 minutes and 26 FDP in consecutive games, so he's showing well in projections -- if he suits up through an illness listing.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.