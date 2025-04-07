FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 4/7/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Jared Butler ($6,000) -- Jared Butler has gotten more run in recent games for the Philadelphia 76ers, earning 31-plus minutes in back-to-back contests despite scoring fewer than 30 FanDuel points (FDPs) in both of those outings. In addition to the Miami Heat giving up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (50.9) over their last 15 games, FanDuel Research's projections have Butler listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.6x value) on the slate.

Davion Mitchell ($5,900) -- The interest level in Davion Mitchell certainly increases if Tyler Herro is unable to suit up for a second straight contest, but Mitchell has supplied 30-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings so he's viable even if Herro plays. While the 76ers are sixth in steal rate allowed (7.5%) this season, they've given up the ninth-most steals per game to PGs (2.3) across their last seven games.

Keon Ellis ($4,600) -- The Sacramento Kings have had Keon Ellis in their starting lineup in each of their last nine games, resulting in Ellis scoring 25-plus FDPs in five of those contests. Ellis thrives against teams that turn the ball over often, and the Detroit Pistons are 22nd in offensive turnover rate (14.1%) and 24th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Wings

Top Priorities

DeMar DeRozan ($8,100) -- With the Kings hoping to hang on to a spot in the play-in tournament, DeMar DeRozan has upped his game in recent starts, notching 46-plus FDPs in three of his last four contests. Along with DeRozan producing 20-plus points in 12 of his last 13 games, he should benefit from the Pistons ranking 28th in free throw rate allowed (27.7%).

Zach LaVine ($7,300) -- Following a forgettable stretch where he tallied fewer than 30 FDPs in eight consecutive outings, Zach LaVine has now accrued 38-plus FDPs in back-to-back starts. This is a pace-up spot for the Kings with the Pistons operating at the 11th-fastest pace in the league, and LaVine should have ample opportunities to catch fire from deep due to Detroit sitting at 17th in three-point rate allowed (42.5%) and 18th in three-point percentage allowed (36.3%).

Ausar Thompson ($7,100) -- The emergence of Ausar Thompson shouldn't be forgotten amid Detroit's impressive turnaround this season as the second-year wing has now recorded 41-plus FDPs in four of his last five outings. Even if Tobias Harris returns from a two-game absence, Thompson should excel against a Sacramento squad that is 26th in effective field goal percentage allowed (55.7%) and 25th in rim field goal percentage allowed (65.4%).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,900) -- On a small two-game slate, we'll need some players who can provide us with a solid floor, and Domantas Sabonis has produced 46-plus FDPs in five of his last six contests. Across their last seven games, the Pistons have permitted the most rebounds per game (19.7) to Cs along with the ninth-most FDPs per game (55.9), putting Sabonis on ceiling-performance watch in a pivotal matchup for the Kings.

Bam Adebayo ($9,000) -- The Heat are currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Bam Adebayo has put together some notable performances recently, achieving 48-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings. Not only are the 76ers 28th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.0%), but they are 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (28.1%) and 24th in block rate allowed (10.3%).

Adem Bona ($6,100) -- While I would prefer Kel'el Ware ($5,700) over Adem Bona if Adebayo is ruled out on Monday, Bona has gotten increased playing time for Philly down the stretch, which has led to him compiling 32-plus FDPs in four of his last five appearances. Currently, our projections have Bona listed as the best point-per-dollar play (5.0x value) among center-eligible players.

