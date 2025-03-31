FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 3/31/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($11,700) -- There isn't anyone on Monday's slate that possesses a higher ceiling than Luka Doncic, as the dynamic guard has scored 55-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in 10 of his last 18 outings for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Houston Rockets aren't an ideal matchup on paper, the Lakers are only one game ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference and just two games behind the Denver Nuggets for the No. 3 seed.

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,100) -- Besides the obvious revenge-game narrative between Tyrese Haliburton and the Sacramento Kings on Monday, the Kings are 22nd in adjusted defensive rating (115.3), 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.6%), and 21st in assist rate allowed (65.1%). Haliburton has also tallied 45-plus FDPs in four of his last six contests, and the impending Kings-Indiana Pacers features the third-highest total on the slate.

Pelle Larsson ($3,900) -- Amid injuries to Andrew Wiggins and Duncan Robinson, the Miami Heat elected to start rookie Pelle Larsson in the team's most recent game, resulting in him supplying 44.2 FDPs in 30 minutes. Larsson should draw another start on Monday against a Washington Wizards team that is 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.8%) and 26th in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Others to Consider

Derrick White ($7,000) -- Derrick White in a massive pace-up spot seems like a recipe for success, as he's notched 35-plus FDPs in two of his last four contests. On top of the Memphis Grizzlies ranking 19th in three-point rate allowed (42.7%), they are 25th in offensive turnover rate (14.5%) and 18th in steal rate allowed (8.4%).

Jrue Holiday ($5,600) -- Instead of taking a flier on one of the other value options at PG, Jrue Holiday is a viable player to target, especially if Jaylen Brown misses another game for the Boston Celtics. It's been an up-and-down season for Holiday, but the veteran guard has now posted 37-plus FDPs in four of his last seven appearances.

Wings

Top Priorities

Kawhi Leonard ($9,100) -- The Los Angeles Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, so he should return on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Leonard has been extremely steady in recent games, logging 45-plus FDPs in seven of his last eight starts, and he's received 35-plus minutes in 11 of his last 13 outings.

DeMar DeRozan ($7,400) -- The Kings are holding onto the 10th seed in the Western Conference by a thread, and DeMar DeRozan will need to be one of the players on Sacramento's roster that needs to step up down the stretch. In addition to the Pacers sitting at 21st in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.8%), they are 24th in mid-range field goal percentage allowed (44.5%) and 20th in free throw rate allowed (25.1%).

Luguentz Dort ($4,900) -- Following a recent three-game absence, Luguentz Dort has returned to register 23-plus FDPs in each of his last four contests. Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder have already clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, Dort has played 28-plus minutes in four consecutive games, and the Chicago Bulls are giving up the third-most FDPs per game to SGs (44.8).

Others to Consider

Matas Buzelis ($5,300) -- Despite the Bulls being massive underdogs against the Thunder on Monday, Matas Buzelis should get plenty of run regardless of the outcome, and he's coming off a season-high 37 minutes and 48.8 FDPs in his last outing. Chicago is another team still vying for a postseason spot, as they are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Haywood Highsmith ($4,500) -- Aside from Larsson, Haywood Highsmith is another wing player who has benefitted from injuries on the Heat recently. Highsmith has earned 30-plus minutes in four straight games, and he's responded by contributing 25-plus FDPs in two of those contests ahead of a favorable matchup versus the Wizards.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Kel'el Ware ($6,300) -- Only the Jazz are coughing up more FDPs per game to Cs than the Wizards (59.9), making Kel'el Ware an enticing big man to target on Monday's slate. Up to this point, Washington is 30th in rim field goal percentage allowed (66.8%), 27th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.6%), and 22nd in block rate allowed (10.2%).

Kyle Filipowski ($6,000) -- Utah doesn't have much to play for down the final stretch of the regular season, so Kyle Filipowski should continue to see more playing time, especially with Walker Kessler, Lauri Markkanen, and John Collins sidelined. Filipowski has accrued 33-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, and the Charlotte Hornets are 18th in effective field goal percentage allowed (54.6%) and 27th in block rate allowed (10.8%).

Jusuf Nurkic ($4,700) -- Jusuf Nurkic isn't getting a ton of minutes for the shorthanded Hornets, but he proved in his last time out that he doesn't need many minutes to return value, scoring 44.9 FDPs in 21 minutes. Mark Williams is questionable to play for Charlotte on Monday, so we'll need to keep tabs on his status before inserting Nurkic into our lineups.

Others to Consider

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,100) -- Despite Kristaps Porzingis not playing more than 31 minutes in each of his last six starts, he's still achieved 46-plus FDPs in three of those contests. Even if the Celtics continue to monitor Porzingis' minutes ahead of the playoffs, the floor-spacing big man should thrive against a Grizzlies squad that operates at the fastest pace in the league and is 21st in block rate allowed (10.1%).

Oscar Tshiebwe ($3,900) -- Given the injuries the Jazz are dealing with, Oscar Tshiebwe made his first start of the season in the team's most recent contest, resulting in him producing 21.5 FDPs in 25 minutes. Assuming Tshiebwe starts again on Monday, he doesn't need to do much to return value, and the Hornets are permitting the sixth-most FDPs per game to Cs (57.4) across their last 30 games.

