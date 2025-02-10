FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 2/10/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Damian Lillard ($9,500) -- Over his last three games with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard has supplied 55-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of those contests while posting a 32.3% usage rate during that span. With Lillard dishing out eight-plus assists in each of his last three outings, it's worth noting that theGolden State Warriors are 21st in assist rate allowed (65.0%).

Kyrie Irving ($8,700) -- Given the expected absence of Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving will need to revert back to being the primary scorer for the Dallas Mavericks again. Although it's a fairly small sample, the Sacramento Kings have surrendered the seventh-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.9) over their last seven contests.

Anfernee Simons ($6,800) -- Besides the Denver Nuggets playing at the 6th-fastest pace and sitting at 20th in steal rate allowed (8.7%), they've given up the 10th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.3). Anfernee Simons remains one of the lone bright spots on the Portland Trail Blazers this season, contributing 33-plus FDPs in six of his last seven outings.

Others to Consider

Stephen Curry ($8,900) -- While Stephen Curry is questionable to play on Monday due to a quad injury, the three-point extraordinaire draws a fantastic matchup versus the Bucks if he's active. Across their last seven games, Milwaukee has coughed up the most FDPs per game to PGs (56.3), and Curry has tallied 43-plus FDPs in three straight appearances.

Stephon Castle ($5,300) -- Upon the San Antonio Spurs acquiring De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline, Stephon Castle has become San Antonio's sixth-man over his last three outings, notching 27-plus FDPs in two of those three. Along with the Spurs being double-digit favorites against the Washington Wizards, Washington is allowing the second-most FDPs per game to PGs (54.1) and SGs (46.1).

Wings

Top Priorities

Christian Braun ($6,300) -- Even though I'd like Christian Braun a bit more if Michael Porter Jr. is inactive again for the Nuggets on Monday, Braun has now logged 38-plus FDPs in four of his last five contests. Aside from the Trail Blazers sitting at 22nd in defensive rating (114.7) and 28th in steal rate allowed (9.5%), they are ceding the 7th-most FDPs per game to SGs (43.1) and 3rd-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.1).

Kyle Kuzma ($6,200) -- In his first start for the Bucks his last time out sans Giannis, Kyle Kuzma produced 33.1 FDPs against the Philadelphia 76ers. On top of our projections having Kuzma listed as the best point-per-dollar play on the slate (6.3x value), the Warriors are permitting the third-most FDPs per game to PFs (53.2) over their last seven contests.

Corey Kispert ($4,600) -- Following Kuzma's departure via trade to the Bucks, more minutes have been available for the younger players on the Wizards, including Corey Kispert. Despite being one of Washington's first players off the bench, Kispert has contributed 27-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings.

Others to Consider

Paolo Banchero ($8,300) -- Even though Paolo Banchero has scored fewer than 38 FDPs in six of his last seven starts, Monday's meeting versus the Atlanta Hawks puts him in a stellar spot to have a noteworthy performance. Besides the Hawks operating at the second-fastest pace, they are giving up the most FDPs per game to SFs (44.8) and third-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.2).

Gary Trent Jr. ($4,200) -- While more value could open up as injury news is released throughout the day, Gary Trent Jr. has registered 33-plus FDPs in back-to-back games with Giannis unavailable for Milwaukee. Trent has played 28-plus minutes off the bench in each of his last two outings, and he's also posted three steals in each of those contests.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- Despite Nikola Jokic finishing with only 50.7 FDPs his last time out, the Trail Blazers present him with a perfect bounce-back opportunity on Monday. Not only is Portland 19th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.5%), but they are 29th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.8%), 24th in free-throw rate allowed (26.3%), and 23rd in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Victor Wembanyama ($12,000) -- Victor Wembanyama has tallied fewer than 55 FDPs in four consecutive outings, but the Wizards are an extremely favorable matchup for big men. In addition to Washington coughing up the most FDPs to Cs (60.5), they are 4th in pace, 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.3%), 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.9%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Daniel Gafford ($7,500) -- Being that Anthony Davis is sidelined for the Mavs, Daniel Gafford should be back to dominating the paint for Dallas ahead of Monday's clash against the Kings. Across their last 15 games, Sacramento has surrendered the 8th-most FDPs per game to Cs (59.0), and they rank 19th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (64.2%).

Others to Consider

Nic Claxton ($6,200) -- While Nicolas Claxton's minutes have fluctuated, he's primed for a notable outing on Monday against a shorthanded Charlotte Hornets squad that is giving up the most FDPs per game to Cs (68.0) over their last 15 games. Additionally, Charlotte is 27th in block rate allowed (11.0%), and Claxton has logged multiple stocks (steals plus blocks) in seven consecutive outings.

Brook Lopez ($5,900) -- Amid the recent absence of Giannis, Brook Lopez has achieved 28-plus FDPs in back-to-back games for the Bucks. Along with our projections having Lopez record the fourth-most blocks (2.4) on Monday, they also have him forecasted as the sixth-best point-per-dollar play (5.4x value) on the entire slate.

