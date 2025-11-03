FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Monday 11/3/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

With NBA DFS, you can put your hoops knowledge to the test and ride with players you think will go off in a given night.

To help you along the way, we've got a bunch of tools here at FanDuel Research. Specifically, our NBA DFS projections update throughout the day to reflect current news.

On top of all that, we'll come at you each day with this NBA DFS primer, which breaks down some of the day's top plays at each position.

Let's dive into today's main slate on FanDuel.

Betting lines via the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Projections and betting odds may change after this article is published.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Luka Doncic ($12,400) -- Luka Doncic is playing at an unbelievable level right now, averaging 41.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG, and 8.3 APG on the highest usage rate (38.8%) in the league, which has led to him scoring 67.9 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game. Luka has yet to record fewer than 61 FDPs in a game this season, and Monday's Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers matchup has the closest spread on the slate.

Jalen Brunson ($8,600) -- Although Jalen Brunson isn't playing the heavy minutes he did under head coach Tom Thibodeau, he's still posting 44.8 FDPs per game, and he'll certainly get a boost by playing the Washington Wizards on Monday. On top of playing at the 2nd-fastest pace, the Wizards are 27th in adjusted defensive rating (117.8).

Mike Conley ($4,600) -- Amid the absence of Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley has rejoined the starting lineup for the Minnesota Timberwolves, supplying 24-plus FDPs in each of his first three starts. Conley is in store for an efficient outing against a Brooklyn Nets squad that is 30th in adjusted defensive rating (119.5) and 27th in assist rate allowed (67.5%).

Others to Consider

Payton Pritchard ($6,200) -- Payton Pritchard is shooting a dismal 18.0% from three-point range to begin the season, but the Utah Jazz are sitting at 30th in three-point rate (50.4%) and 25th in three-point percentage allowed (37.4%), so this is a premier get-right spot.

Marcus Smart ($4,400) -- With Gabe Vincent sidelined, Marcus Smart has started in each of his last three appearances for the Lakers, notching 24-plus FDPs in back-to-back games.

Wings

Top Priorities

OG Anunoby ($6,400) -- Both Mikal Bridges ($6,800) and OG Anunoby have been productive for the New York Knicks to begin the new campaign, but I'll side with Anunoby in a clash with the Wizards due to his ability to rack up stocks (steals plus blocks) at a higher rate. Seeing that the Wizards are 29th in steal rate (10.4%) and 28th in block rate allowed (12.4%), it's worth noting that Anunoby has accrued multiple stocks in each of his first six starts this year.

Jaden McDaniels ($6,300) -- Another wing player who can tally stocks at an impressive rate is Jaden McDaniels. Despite totaling just one stock over his last two outings, McDaniels has logged 35-plus minutes in three of his last four starts, and the Nets are 24th in steal rate (9.5%) and 27th in block rate allowed (11.9%).

Jake LaRavia ($4,700) -- Even though Jake LaRavia isn't starting for the Lakers, he's the first player off the bench, and he's recorded 30-plus FDPs in three consecutive contests. LaRavia is coming off a season-high 50.1 FDPs on Sunday, and he'll continue to be a must-play for me at this salary given his role sans LeBron James.

Others to Consider

Jaylen Brown ($8,300) -- At the moment, I won't be prioritizing the high-salary options on the wing, but Jaylen Brown does have the seventh-highest usage rate (32.4%), and the Jazz are 29th in adjusted defensive rating (118.9).

Jaime Jaquez ($5,600) -- Jaime Jaquez Jr. is another elite bench option in DFS due to the fact he's averaging 18.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, and 4.5 APG on 30.2 MPG on a Miami Heat team that is now playing at the fastest pace in the league.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300) -- Although Nikola Jokic ($12,200) is always a viable play, I do think the center position is deeper than power forward on this slate, so Giannis Antetokounmpo gets the slight edge in a pace-up spot versus the Indiana Pacers. Giannis boasts the second-highest usage rate on the slate (35.2%) behind Luka, and he's steamrolled his way to 64.3 FDPs per game in his first five starts this year.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,400) -- Karl-Anthony Towns can be a frustrating player to roster in DFS at times, but he can't ask for a much better matchup on Monday against the Wizards. Aside from the steal and block rate metrics mentioned above, Washington is permitting the ninth-highest effective field-goal percentage (55.5%).

Myles Turner ($5,600) -- Revenge-game narratives can be fun, and Myles Turner will return to Indiana to face the Pacers for the first time since joining the Bucks via free agency in the offseason. Turner has produced multiple stocks in five of his first six starts for Milwaukee, and he'll likely have a handful of open shots that are created by Giannis driving to the basket, so it's just a matter of him taking advantage of those opportunities.

Others to Consider

Jalen Duren ($6,700) -- Foul trouble can be an issue for Jalen Duren, but he's tallying 35.8 FDPs per game, and the Memphis Grizzlies just aren't a team to fear defensively right now. Currently, the Grizzlies are 23rd in adjusted defensive rating (115.7), 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (57.1%), and 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (69.9%) while they play at the 4th-fastest pace.

Rudy Gobert ($5,400) -- Rudy Gobert can take advantage of a Nets team that is 24th in offensive rebound rate (29.6%) and 27th in block rate allowed, though I don't rule out the possibility of this being a Naz Reid game, as well.

Get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg SGP wager on any NBA games taking place on November 3rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.