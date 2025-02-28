FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 2/28/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400) -- Getting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a pace-up spot versus the Atlanta Hawks -- who operate at the second-fastest pace -- is ideal with him putting up 59-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his last three contests. The Hawks are also 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.0%), 22nd in assist rate allowed (65.1%), and 23rd in steal rate allowed (8.9%).

Jalen Brunson ($9,300) -- The New York Knicks are dealing with a few injuries, which led to Jalen Brunson posting 49.1 FDPs in New York's most recent game. Up next, Brunson will square off against a Memphis Grizzlies team that plays at the fastest pace in the league and is allowing the fifth-most FDPs per game to PGs (51.7) across their last 15 contests.

Davion Mitchell ($4,200) -- Since joining the Miami Heat via trade, Davion Mitchell has started in all seven of his appearances with the Heat, and he's coming off a performance where he scored 33 FDPs against the Hawks. The Indiana Pacers operate at the 5th-fastest pace and are giving up the 13th-most FDPs per game to PGs (49.4) across their last 15 games.

Others to Consider

Cade Cunningham ($10,500) -- Friday's clash between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets boasts a lofty total and a narrow spread, making Cade Cunningham an enticing option in DFS, especially with Denver sitting at 21st in three-point percentage allowed (36.1%) and 30th in assist rate allowed (67.8%). Additionally, the Nuggets play at the sixth-fastest pace, and Cunningham has supplied 55-plus FDPs in two of his last three outings.

Lonzo Ball ($5,300) -- There will likely be more value that becomes available at the guard spots throughout the day, but Lonzo Ball is a fine option due to starting in each of his last 12 appearances for the Chicago Bulls. Despite having a minutes restriction, Ball will face a Toronto Raptors squad that is 23rd in three-point rate allowed (43.0%) and 26th in steal rate allowed (9.2%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Devin Booker ($9,400) -- For the second straight night, the Phoenix Suns will take on the New Orleans Pelicans, and Devin Booker produced 56.9 FDPs in Thursday's matchup. There's a chance Bradley Beal is inactive for the Suns for a second consecutive game, and the Pelicans are 22nd in three-point percentage allowed (36.4%), 24th in assist rate allowed (65.7%), and 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Jaden McDaniels ($6,600) -- It remains to be seen who will be available for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, with Anthony Edwards facing a possible suspension and multiple players dealing with injuries, but Jaden McDaniels stands out regardless. McDaniels has contributed 32-plus FDPs in five straight outings, and the Utah Jazz are 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%) and 29th in steal rate allowed (9.4%).

OG Anunoby ($6,200) -- The game with the highest total on the slate features the Knicks and Grizzlies, and OG Anunoby figures to have success with New York playing their starters plenty of minutes and Memphis ranking 20th in steal rate allowed (8.7%). The Grizzlies are also ceding the third-most FDPs per game to SFs (44.2) and third-most FDPs per game to PFs (50.1).

Others to Consider

Tobias Harris ($6,200) -- Tobias Harris isn't always a consistent option in DFS, but the veteran forward has been notably productive recently, notching 32-plus FDPs in 9 of his last 13 contests. Across their last 15 games, the Nuggets have surrendered the fifth-most FDPs per game to SFs (45.2) and fourth-most FDPs per game to PFs (53.6).

Aaron Wiggins ($5,100) -- Friday's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Hawks sets up well for Aaron Wiggins, as OKC is a double-digit favorite in a fast-paced environment. Even though Wiggins has come off the bench for the Thunder in each of his last six appearances, he's logged 28-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Nikola Jokic ($12,800) -- Playing Nikola Jokic is always on the table as he averages a slate-best 64.1 FDPs per game this season. The Pistons aren't the best matchup for big men, but Jokic has tallied 65-plus FDPs in 6 of his last 11 contests, and Detroit is 25th in free-throw rate allowed (26.4%) and 27th in steal rate allowed (9.3%).

Naz Reid ($8,100) -- Naz Reid certainly disappointed on Thursday with only 17.4 FDPs against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he's in a premier bounce-back spot on Friday versus the Jazz. Besides the fact that the T-Wolves could be without Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, Utah is 29th in three-point rate allowed (44.3%), 28th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.5%), and 30th in block rate allowed (13.1%).

Nick Richards ($4,700) -- In Thursday's meeting against the Pelicans, Nick Richards delivered 33.2 FDPs in 31 minutes of action for the Suns. Assuming Richards starts for Phoenix again on Friday, he should excel again versus New Orleans, who are 27th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (65.2%), 30th in offensive rebound rate allowed (27.8%), and 17th in block rate allowed (10.0%).

Others to Consider

Santi Aldama ($5,800) -- While Santi Aldama has been coming off the bench for the Grizzlies, he's accrued 28-plus FDPs in six of his last seven contests. With Aldama being a big man who can stretch the floor and catch fire from deep, it's worth mentioning that the Knicks are 30th in three-point percentage allowed (38.0%).

Karlo Matkovic ($4,600) -- The Pelicans haven't had Zion Williamson play back-to-backs this season, so Karlo Matkovic is a candidate to see expanded minutes if Williamson is ruled out on Friday. Matkovic registered 30.5 FDPs in New Orleans' starting lineup on Thursday versus Phoenix, and he's now scored 26-plus FDPs in six of his last seven games where he's gotten 21-plus minutes.

