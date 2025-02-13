FanDuel NBA 2025 All-Star Weekend Promo: Free to Play Shuffle 'Em

The excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, bringing back many fan-favorite competitions running from February 14th through 16th.

To celebrate, FanDuel is offering a special All-Star Shuffle'Em for Sportsbook customers!

Users can shuffle three selections based on NBA All-Star Weekend events (Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, and All-Star Game).

Play now for a shot at a share of $100K in total prizes!

How Shuffle 'Em Works

Get random picks. All events are chosen randomly from NBA All Star Weekend. You can stay put if you like your card.

All events are chosen randomly from NBA All Star Weekend. You can stay put if you like your card. Don’t like what you got? Use your shuffles to switch each pick up to five times. Shuffles can’t be undone, so use them wisely.

Use your shuffles to switch each pick up to five times. Shuffles can’t be undone, so use them wisely. See how you did. If all your props are right, you win a share of $100,000!

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

All entries must be received by 8:00 p.m. ET on February 15, 2025.

No purchase necessary. Age and location restrictions apply. Prizes are paid in non-withdrawable DFS only or Sportsbook only site credit (based on user entry method) that expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See full terms HERE. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.