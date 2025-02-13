FanDuel NBA 2025 All-Star Weekend Promo: Free to Play Shuffle 'Em
The excitement of NBA All-Star Weekend is just around the corner, bringing back many fan-favorite competitions running from February 14th through 16th.
To celebrate, FanDuel is offering a special All-Star Shuffle'Em for Sportsbook customers!
Users can shuffle three selections based on NBA All-Star Weekend events (Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest, and All-Star Game).
Play now for a shot at a share of $100K in total prizes!
How Shuffle 'Em Works
- Get random picks. All events are chosen randomly from NBA All Star Weekend. You can stay put if you like your card.
- Don’t like what you got? Use your shuffles to switch each pick up to five times. Shuffles can’t be undone, so use them wisely.
- See how you did. If all your props are right, you win a share of $100,000!
How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?
All entries must be received by 8:00 p.m. ET on February 15, 2025.
