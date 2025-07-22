FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet Today 7/22/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate baseball's return from the All-Star Break, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a DAILY 50% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager for any MLB game(s) today, July 22nd, 2025!

With 15 MLB games slated for Tuesday night, there's no shortage of compelling matchups eligible for this promotion.

Among Dinger Tuesday's top matchups is a New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays clash at 7:10pm ET. The Blue Jays beat the Yankees 4-1 yesterday, though Giancarlo Stanton accounted for the game's only dinger.

That was Stanton's fifth home run since making his season debut in mid-June, trailing only Aaron Judge (10), Cody Bellinger (8), and Jazz Chisholm (8) for the team lead during that stretch.

Toronto has heavy-hitters, too. George Springer has hit 4 home runs against the Yanks in eight games, and he leads the team with 17 on the season. 11 of those have come at home, though Bo Bichette (10 home runs), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (9), and Addison Barger (9) have also provided some pop at Rogers Centre.

Tonight's Yankees-Blue Jays home run odds are below, while all MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place today.

Customers will be eligible to receive one Profit Boost Token each day during the Promotion Period.

Eligible "To Hit a Home Run" markets can be found under the "5 Days of Dingers" tab on the MLB Home Page.

Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of “To Hit a Home Run” wagers from eligible games

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 7/22/25

Here are the MLB games being played on July 22nd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

