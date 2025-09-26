FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any Wager Today 9/26/25

The final weekend of the 2025 MLB season is here, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook! Ahead of a jam-packed Friday slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on ANY wager for any MLB games taking place on September 26th, 2025!

There are plenty of intriguing games to consider for this FanDuel MLB promotion, including a 9:40pm ET clash between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.

Entering the weekend, Houston was 1.0 game back of the final AL Wild Card spot. A loss tonight would allow the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians to clinch playoff spots, and it would severely hinder the 'Stros playoff chances.

Current Astros-Angels odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline

Run Line

Total Runs

Houston Astros
@
Los Angeles Angels
Sep 27 1:39am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

  1. Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
  2. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token.
  3. Use the Profit Boost Token on ANY wager for any MLB Games taking place on September 26th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 9/26/25

Here are the MLB games being played on September 26th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup
Home Runline (Spread)
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Cardinals at Cubs-1.5 (+116)+140-1669
Twins at Phillies-1.5 (+132)+134-1588.5
White Sox at Nationals-1.5 (+152)+110-1308.5
Orioles at Yankees-1.5 (+140)+128-1528.5
Rays at Blue Jays-1.5 (+114)+154-1848
Mets at Marlins+1.5 (-146)-138+1188.5
Tigers at Red Sox+1.5 (-196)+102-1208.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on September 27th, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

