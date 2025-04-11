FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel MLB Pitching Ninja Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Strikeout Props Today 4/11/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With the season underway, FanDuel has again teamed up with Pitching Ninja for a special offer.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “Pitching Ninja Props” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 11th, 2025!

There are 15 MLB games to consider for this boost, including a Kansas City Royals-Cleveland Guardians matchup at 6:11pm ET. The Royals are expected to start lefty Kris Bubic who's gone 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 16 strikeouts through two starts.

Bubic's strikeout over/under is set at 4.5 tonight. All other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kris Bubic - Strikeouts

Kansas City Royals
@
Cleveland Guardians
Apr 11 10:11pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

  1. Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
  2. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token.
  3. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "Pitching Ninja Props" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 11th, 2025.

Same Game Parlay / Same Game Parlay Plus / Parlay Wagers are eligible as long as all legs consist of "Player Strikeouts" Over/Under wagers. 

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/11/25

Here are the MLB games being played on April 11th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup
Home Runline (Spread)
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians-1.5 (+172)+108-1267
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds-1.5 (+128)+134-1588
Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles-1.5 (+158)+110-1308
Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays-1.5 (+146)+116-1369
San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees-1.5 (+168)+108-1268
Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins+1.5 (-188)-112-1048
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox+1.5 (-122)-156+1328

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 12th, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

