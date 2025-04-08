FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bets 4/8/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 8th, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games to consider for the boost, including an 8:41pm ET date between the Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies. This will be the first of a three-game series at Coors Field -- a top-10 venue for home runs according to Statcast's Park Factors.

Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio blasted two home runs in their latest win and has three on the year. He has the second-shortest odds to hit a home run (+430) in this game.

Brewers-Rockies home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run
Rhys Hoskins
Jackson Chourio
Hunter Goodman
William Contreras
Michael Toglia
Ezequiel Tovar

Odds/lines subject to change

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

  1. Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account.
  2. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token.
  3. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 8th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/8/25

Here are the MLB games being played on April 8th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup
Home Runline (Spread)
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers-1.5 (+126)+142-1687.5
Miami Marlins at New York Mets-1.5 (-122)+235-2907
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians-1.5 (+112)+166-1987.5
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates-1.5 (+176)+110-1306.5
Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals+1.5 (-106)-176+1489
Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox-1.5 (+106)+166-1988
Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays-1.5 (+126)+138-1648.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 9th, 2025.

Place Your Bet Today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

