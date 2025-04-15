FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 4/15/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 15th, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games to consider for the boost, including a 7:05pm ET date between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. This will be the second of a three-game series after the Rays crushed 4 home runs en route to a 16-1 win last night.

Tampa's Junior Caminero blasted his team-leading fourth home run in the win.

Red Sox-Rays home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Rafael Devers +350 Wilyer Abreu +420 Brandon Lowe +430 Jarren Duran +470 Junior Caminero +520 Jonathan Aranda +560 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on April 15th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/15/25

Here are the MLB games being played on April 15th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates -1.5 (+152) +114 -134 8.5 Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-122) -164 +138 9 Seattle Mariners at Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (-164) -120 +102 8.5 San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+138) +130 -154 8 Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+134) +134 -158 8.5 Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+150) +110 -130 9 Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees -1.5 (-104) +166 -198 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

