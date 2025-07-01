FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 7/1/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on July 1st, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including a New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at the Rogers Centre.

For the visitors, Aaron Judge leads the way with 30 home runs -- second most in all of baseball. The rest of New York's lineup has more than held their own, with Trent Grisham (15), Jazz Chisholm (14), and Ben Rice (14) all reaching double-digit dingers.

On the Blue Jays' side, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (12) and George Springer (11) are both a threat to go yard at home.

Yankees-Blue Jays home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

