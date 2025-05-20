FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 5/20/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 20th, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including a Philadelphia Phillies-Colorado Rockies matchup.

With an over/under of 10.5 runs, there are plenty of sluggers who could go yard in this one. For the visiting Phillies, Kyle Schwarber ranks second in all of baseball with 16 home runs, and he homered in last night's series-opener. Bryce Harper has 7 home runs, followed by Max Kepler with 5.

Jordan Beck paces the Rockies with 8 dingers, though Hunter Goodman (7), Ryan McMahon (6), and Michael Toglia (6) aren't far behind.

Phillies-Rockies home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Schwarber +215 Bryce Harper +300 Hunter Goodman +430 Michael Toglia +450 Jordan Beck +460 Max Kepler +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eligible MLB Games on 5/20/25

Here are the MLB games being played on May 20th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-162) -126 +108 8 Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-142) -138 +118 8.5 Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals +1.5 (-110) -180 +152 8.5 New York Mets at Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-152) -132 +112 9 Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-182) -108 -108 9.5 Texas Rangers at New York Yankees -1.5 (+105) +164 -196 8.5 San Diego Padres at Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-160) -126 +108 8 View Full Table ChevronDown

