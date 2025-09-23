FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 30% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 9/23/25

The MLB is winding down, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the action at FanDuel Sportsbook. With this being the final Dinger Tuesday of the season, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on September 23rd, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including a Houston Astros vs. Athletics clash at 10:05pm ET.

With an over/under set at 10.5 runs, there are multiple candidates to go yard in this Astros-Athletics Dinger Tuesday clash.

For Houston, Christian Walker leads the team with 11 home runs since the All-Star Breal, with Jose Altuve close behind (9 home runs).

On the Athletics' side, Shea Langeliers (18), Nick Kurtz (16), and Brett Rooker (10) all have double-digit dingers in the second half of the season.

Astros-Athletics home run odds are below, while all MLB odds for this FanDuel Dinger Tuesday promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Nick Kurtz +235 Shea Langeliers +250 Brent Rooker +265 Christian Walker +310 Jose Altuve +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Eligible MLB Games on 9/23/25

Here are the MLB games being played on September 23rd with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Rays at Orioles +1.5 (-170) -118 +100 8.5 Tigers at Guardians +1.5 (-146) -158 +134 6.5 Pirates at Reds -1.5 (+134) +134 -158 8.5 Marlins at Phillies -1.5 (-110) +184 -220 8 White Sox at Yankees -1.5 (-113) +188 -225 9 Red Sox at Blue Jays -1.5 (+128) +140 -166 8 Nationals at Braves -1.5 (+105) +160 -190 9 View Full Table ChevronDown

