3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/17/25

The Boston Red Sox have an implied team total hovering around five runs as they take on right-hander Mason Barnett in just his fourth MLB start.

Barnett has been roughed up for an 8.53 ERA through his first three outings, and while a 5.18 xFIP suggests he's deserved better, that isn't a stellar mark, either. Further, the 24-year-old was rocked for a 6.13 ERA and 5.36 xFIP across 119 innings in Triple-A, which is hardly a sign that he's ready for MLB-level sluggers. This is also his second straight start against Boston, so Sox hitters are already familiar with his stuff.

In his limited MLB experience, Barnett hasn't handled same-handed matchups well, posting a 6.09 xFIP, 22.5% strikeout rate, 12.5% walk rate, and 20.0% ground-ball rate. Trevor Story should be manning the three-hole as usual, and this matchup gives him a great chance to add to his team-high 91 RBIs.

Story hasn't exhibited the best plate discipline in 2025, but that isn't as much of a concern against a struggling pitcher, and he's making it count when he gets contact behind a 46.9% hard-hit rate (73rd percentile) and 91.3 mph average exit velocity (80th percentile).

Since the beginning of September, Story has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 13 games, including 6 multi-hit games. On a night when Boston should be able to put up some crooked numbers at Fenway, this feels like good value for Story to get in on the fun.

It hasn't been an easy 2025 campaign for Seattle Mariners righty Bryce Miller, who comes in with an ugly 5.32 xERA across 15 starts.

Miller has allowed a 49.1% hard-hit rate (3rd percentile), 92.6 mph average exit velocity (1st percentile), 9.1% barrel rate (33rd percentile), 19.6% strikeout rate (28th percentile), and 37.4% ground-ball rate (25th percentile). It's no wonder he's coughed up 1.67 HR/9.

Salvador Perez continues to be one of the Kansas City Royals' best power hitters, boasting a 14.7% barrel rate (91st percentile), .543 xSLG (94th percentile), and 114.8 mph maximum exit velocity (94th percentile). Curiously, Perez has really struggled with the platoon advantage this season, but that works in our favor here, as he's produced a .244 ISO in same-handed matchups, and 26 of his 28 dingers have come off righties.

Perez has slugged three home runs over his last three games and is in the right spot to keep it going tonight.

Coors Field is in play tonight, and with that comes a hefty 10.5-run total that comfortably beats out every other game on Wednesday. The Miami Marlins are expected to do the heavy lifting as -162 road favorites due to an inviting matchup against Colorado Rockies starter McCade Brown.

Despite putting up some intriguing numbers in Double-A, it's been all bad for Brown since getting called up to the big leagues. Over four starts, the right-hander has recorded a 7.04 xERA, 6.79 xFIP, 13.7% strikeout rate, 12.3% walk rate, and 38.0% ground-ball rate. He's already allowed three home runs in just 13 2/3 innings (1.98 HR/9).

The Marlins might not be a team that packs much home run power, but Agustin Ramirez has produced solid underlying numbers and will get a nice boost from the combination of Brown and Coors Field. Ramirez hovers between the 65th and 71st percentile in barrel rate (10.6%), hard-hit rate (46.5%), average exit velocity (90.9 mph), and xSLG (.472). Additionally, his exit velocity has maxed out at 116.9 mph (98th percentile), perhaps hinting at some untapped potential.

These +420 odds aren't bad value for Coors Field, particularly against a young pitcher who looks to be overmatched at this level.

