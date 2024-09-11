FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 9/11/24

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- into your research process. numberFire also has the latest starting lineups and weather as well as heat maps to help you find the best matchups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Save some salary for your pitcher tonight.

You could talk me into rostering the lowest-salaried pitcher on this slate, Zebby Matthews ($6,100), in his fantasy-friendly matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. But I'm not touching any of the other more modest-salaried pitchers on Wednesday's slate -- including Lance Lynn ($7,900), Joey Estes ($7,400), Bobby Miller ($7,000), and Jordan Wicks ($6,600) -- with a 10-foot pole.

Matthews is your guy if you want to ball out on offensive stacks and side with an arm who is likely to be rostered at a low rate. Otherwise, it's time to digest some of the high-salary pitchers who have high strikeout potential tonight.

My favorite of the bunch is Michael King ($10,000). King is averaging 35.25 FanDuel points (second-most on slate) and is coming off a 49-point outing. His 28.2% strikeout rate has allowed him to notch 50 or more FanDuel points in four starts this season. A date with the Seattle Mariners, a team that strikes out at a league-high 27.2% rate, could have King nearing his ceiling tonight. Our MLB DFS projections have him set for a slate-high 38.4 FanDuel points in this one, which makes him the second-best points-per-dollar value behind Matthews.

I'd hate to miss out on King in what is the most fruitful matchup of all, but Blake Snell ($9,600) and his 32.7% strikeout rate are hard to deny while Hunter Brown ($9,400) has topped 35 FanDuel points in five straight outings and will draw a matchup against the Oakland Athletics, the fourth-most strikeout-prone team in the majors.

Today's main slate features six pitchers who tout a 25.0% K% or higher, but just two of them (Brown and King) will draw matchups against offenses that rank in the top 5 for highest K%, and those two offenses also happen to rank in the bottom 12 of wOBA. Your DFS lineup will have to be built around the star pitching for today. I can rest easy rostering either King or Brown in their matchups.

Stacks to Target

