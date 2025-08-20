FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 8/20/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

J.T. Ginn, Athletics ($6,700)

I'm not sure I've ever written up a pitcher with a $6,700 salary as my SP1 for a slate. But this is a weird pitching slate, and I'm doing it. J.T. Ginn's DFS outputs have been all over the place as he's scored 0, 33, 7 and 40 FanDuel points over his last four outings. His peripherals looks dang good, though, with Ginn sporting a 3.41 SIERA, 25.7% strikeout rate and 11.0% swinging-strike rate over 55.1 MLB frames. The Minnesota Twins are 26th in wOBA over the last 14 days (.284) with the 9th-highest K rate (23.1%) in that time. Plus, Ginn's salary makes it a lot easier to load up on Los Angeles Dodgers bats at Coors.

Jacob Misiorowski, Cubs ($9,800)

While some of the shine has worn off of Jacob Misiorowski, he still brings immense upside to the table, and with the wind blowing in at 19 MPH at Wrigley, he's an appealing option today. Through eight MLB starts, the hard-throwing Misiorowski has gone for at least 32 FanDuel points in five appearances, including a 61-point outburst versus the Dodgers. When he's on, he can torch anyone, and the Chicago Cubs' offense is in a funk, ranking 27th in wOBA over the last 14 days (.283).

Yusei Kikuchi, Angels ($9,600)

Yusei Kikuchi is at home against a Cincinnati Reds offense that struggles against lefties. In the split, Cincy checks in 24th in wOBA (.287) with the 11th-highest K rate (23.7%). In August, the Reds are 24th in overall wOBA (.297). Although Kikuchi isn't pitching to the excellent level he was at in 2024, he's been significantly better at home, giving up a .291 wOBA at home, compared to a .359 wOBA on the road. On a night without many surefire arms going, Kikuchi is on my radar.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($5,200), Mookie Betts ($3,700), Freddie Freeman ($3,900) and Alex Freeland ($2,700)

It's the Dodgers at Coors again, and as was the case yesterday, anyone in LA's lineup is worth rostering. The Dodgers are showing a laughable 7.61 implied total against righty Tanner Gordon. Shohei Ohtani owns +124 odds to hit a home run, which is just incredible. Mookie Betts is starting to pick it up and boasts a 39.4% hard-hit rate this month. Alex Freeland is worth a look as a salary saver who fits in wraparound stacks.

Los Angeles Angels

Players to Target: Nolan Schanuel ($3,000), Yoan Moncada ($2,700), Mike Trout ($3,200) and Zach Neto ($3,400)

The Los Angeles Angels have the second-best implied total (4.76) for a home clash with Nick Martinez. The right-handed Martinez flirted with a no-no back in late June. In eight starts since then, he's compiled a 4.42 xFIP and 15.1% strikeout rate. Factoring in salary, Nolan Schanuel is one of my favorite bats of the night, and using him alongside Yoan Moncada helps Halos stacks fit next to Dodgers stacks.

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Heliot Ramos ($2,900), Wilmer Flores ($2,700), Willy Adames ($3,100) and Casey Schmitt ($2,600)

Despite the San Francisco Giants holding a measly 3.62 implied total, I'm intrigued by them in their Petco Park date with JP Sears. The left-handed Sears has pitched to a 4.45 SIERA and 8.8% swinging-strike rate while allowing a 51.9% fly-ball rate. Righties have a gaudy 53.3% fly-ball rate against him. The Giants' salaries are very manageable outside of Rafael Devers ($3,700). Heliot Ramos has a 47.7% fly-ball rate versus southpaws, and Casey Schmitt can be deployed at every infield spot other than catcher, making him a handy puzzle piece.

All customers get a 20% Profit Boost for 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any MLB game(s) happening August 20th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.