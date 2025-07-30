FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 7/30/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nathan Eovaldi ($10,500)

There aren't many enticing pitching options on Wednesday's slate, so I'll focus on trying to get up to Nathan Eovaldi, who has the 4th-best SIERA (2.95), 5th-best xFIP (2.78), 2nd-best WHIP (0.88), and 12th-highest strikeout rate (27.4%) among pitchers with 90-plus innings under their belt in 2025. Although the Los Angeles Angels have the ninth-best ISO (.175) versus right-handed pitching this season, they also have the ninth-worst wRC+ (99) and second-highest strikeout rate (25.4%) in that split, and Eovaldi excels at limiting long balls with a pristine 0.47 HR/9 and 52.5% groundball rate.

Bryan Woo ($10,200)

Even in a tough environment at Sutter Health Park (second in park factor in 2025), Bryan Woo is my SP2 on Wednesday's slate due to his formidable 3.52 SIERA, 3.59 xFIP, and minuscule 4.8% walk rate. While the Athletics are capable of doing damage, there is some upside for Woo today, as the Athletics have the highest strikeout rate (26.1%) over the last 30 days. But I'd still prefer Eovaldi as a slightly higher salary.

Will Warren ($8,000)

None of the salary-saving options intrigue me much on Wednesday's slate, but if you prefer to spend up for hitters, Will Warren stands out a bit with his 80th-percentile strikeout rate (26.7%). Despite Warren holding a modest 3.51 xFIP, 27.5% strikeout rate, and 0.91 HR/9 at Yankee Stadium (compared to a 3.65 xFIP, 25.8% strikeout rate, and 1.20 HR/9 in road starts), he's permitting a .373 wOBA, 1.83 WHIP, and 1.70 HR/9 to lefties, so I'm also not against deploying the left-handed hitters from the Tampa Bay Rays in this matchup.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,700), Will Smith ($3,400), Freddie Freeman ($3,300), and Michael Conforto ($2,600)

At some point, the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to get hot at the plate again, and Wednesday's matchup against Nick Martinez (4.48 SIERA and 4.41 xFIP) could kickstart an offensive surge as August arrives. While Shohei Ohtani (178 wRC+ vs. RHP), Will Smith (176 wRC+), and Freddie Freeman (143 wRC+) all have notable metrics versus right-handed hurlers, Michael Conforto is a viable salary-saving option due to him having a .227 ISO or better and .372 wOBA or better against Martinez's two primary pitches (four-seam fastball and cutter) versus left-handed batters since the start of the 2025 campaign.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Julio Rodriguez ($3,600), Cal Raleigh ($4,300), Randy Arozarena ($3,400), and Mitch Garver ($2,500)

Since Jeffrey Springs exploded for 55 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his first start of the season versus the Seattle Mariners, his numbers have declined rapidly, as he's producing a 4.55 SIERA, 4.61 xFIP, and just an 18.9% strikeout rate (lowest of his career). Besides Springs notching a 4.74 xFIP, 1.88 HR/9, and 49.1% flyball rate in home outings (compared to a 4.51 xFIP, 1.20 HR/9, and 43.4% flyball rate in road outings), Julio Rodriguez (124 wRC+ vs. LHP), Cal Raleigh (220 wRC+), Randy Arozarena (145 wRC+), and Mitch Garver (113) all have noteworthy splits against southpaws this season. Seattle also gets a huge park-factor boost in Sacramento.

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Cody Bellinger ($3,500), Giancarlo Stanton ($3,200), Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($3,600), and Ryan McMahon ($2,900)

Once again, the lefties from the Rays are certainly viable on Wednesday, but it's hard to ignore the New York Yankees at home against Zack Littell, who has the second-worst HR/9 (1.82) and fifth-worst barrel rate (11.2%) among qualified pitchers. You can make a case for just about everyone in New York's lineup in this spot, but Ryan McMahon intrigues me a bit as a contrarian option due to his .219 ISO or better, .363 wOBA or better, and 13.5% barrel rate or better versus two of Littell's three primary pitches (slider and four-seam fastball) against left-handed batters this year.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Ezequiel Tovar ($2,800), Hunter Goodman ($3,200), Jordan Beck ($2,800), and Warming Bernabel ($2,400)

On a somewhat smaller slate, it sometimes requires us to be different, and the Colorado Rockies could put up a surprising amount of runs against Kolby Allard (4.76 SIERA and 4.98 xFIP) and the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen. Along with Ezequiel Tovar (110 wRC+ vs. LHP), Hunter Goodman (110 wRC+), and Jordan Beck (153 wRC+) producing solid-enough splits against left-handed pitching, Warming Bernabel has accrued 16.3 FDPs per game through his first four appearances for the Rockies, and the Guardians' relievers have surrendered the second-worst HR/9 (2.16) and fourth-worst barrel rate (12.2%) across the last 14 days.

