FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 6/4/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Nick Pivetta ($10,500)

Among qualified pitchers, Nick Pivetta boasts the 16th-best SIERA (3.23), 15th-best WHIP (1.01), and 9th-best strikeout rate (28.9%) ahead of a date with the San Francisco Giants, who have the 8th-worst wOBA (.309), 9th-worst wRC+ (98), 9th-worst ISO (.142), and 13th-highest strikeout rate (21.7%) versus right-handed pitching. Besides getting the nod at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park on Wednesday, Pivetta will face a Giants squad that has the fourth-worst wOBA (.276), third-worst wRC+ (75), and third-worst ISO (.097) over the last 14 days.

Mick Abel ($8,700)

The Toronto Blue Jays aren't typically a team we want to target with righties due to them having the second-lowest strikeout rate (18.1%) in that split, but Mick Abel is an intriguing prospect who racked up 9 Ks and 55 FanDuel points (FDPs) in his first start in the majors. Along with Abel producing a 28.0% strikeout rate and 13.3% swinging-strike rate at the Triple-A level this year, the Blue Jays have the 13th-worst wOBA (.314) and 8th-worst ISO (.142) versus right-handed pitching, and Abel has the advantage with Toronto's lineup never facing him before.

Cade Povich ($7,600)

Cade Povich is a boom-or-bust play on Wednesday, as he's tallied 6-plus strikeouts and 26-plus FDPs in three consecutive starts, and the Seattle Mariners have the eighth-highest strikeout rate (25.3%) against southpaws. On the other hand, Povich is in the 5th percentile in xERA (6.02), 8th percentile in barrel rate (13.1%), and 4th percentile in hard-hit rate (50.2%) versus a Seattle team that is also sporting the 12th-best wOBA (.314), 11th-best wRC+ (108), and 9th-best ISO (.150) when facing left-handed pitchers.

Sawyer Gipson-Long ($7,100)

After undergoing Tommy John surgery and a hip procedure in the past year or so, Sawyer Gipson-Long is expected to make his season debut for the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Gipson-Long posted a 3.02 xFIP, 25.4% strikeout rate, and 11.5% swinging-strike rate across 16.1 innings pitched during his rehab assignment, and despite the Chicago White Sox showing signs of life in recent weeks, they are still recording the worst wOBA (.285), second-worst wRC+ (81), second-worst ISO (.113), and seventh-highest strikeout rate (22.6%) versus righties this season.

Stacks to Target

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,800), Freddie Freeman ($4,100), Max Muncy ($3,000), and Andy Pages ($3,100)

Griffin Canning has produced a solid 3.82 xFIP across his first 11 starts and 53.0 innings pitched for the New York Mets, but he has the 34th-biggest difference (-0.060) between his SLG (.369) and xSLG (.429) of pitchers with 200-plus plate appearances, as he's gotten a bit lucky despite sitting in the 39th percentile in barrel rate (9.1%) and 11th percentile in hard-hit rate (47.4%). On top of Canning walking four batters and coughing up three earned runs in each of his last two outings, Shohei Ohtani (191 wRC+ vs. RHP), Freddie Freeman (220 wRC+), Max Muncy (162 wRC+), and Andy Pages (142 wRC+) all have elite metrics versus right-handed pitching.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Byron Buxton ($3,700), Ryan Jeffers ($2,900), Carlos Correa ($2,800), and Willi Castro ($2,900)

The Minnesota Twins have scored 10 runs in each of their first two matchups against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park this week, and all signs point toward either Jeffrey Springs or Sean Newcomb drawing the start for the A's on Wednesday. Regardless of who draws the start for the Athletics, they'll then hand the ball over to a bullpen that has notched the worst SIERA (4.36), worst WHIP (1.98), second-worst walk rate (12.4%), and worst barrel rate (14.3%) over the last 30 days.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Francisco Lindor ($3,900), Juan Soto ($3,700), Pete Alonso ($3,800), and Brandon Nimmo ($2,900)

Stacking the Los Angeles Dodgers-Mets showdown is certainly a viable strategy on Wednesday, especially with Tony Gonsolin slated to start for the Dodgers. Throughout his first 6 starts and 31.0 innings pitched this season, Gonsolin is accruing career-worst marks in hard-hit rate (43.0%), barrel rate (11.6%), and flyball rate (46.4%), which has led to him giving up a 2.20 HR/9 or worse to both sides of the plate.

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Jackson Holliday ($3,000), Gunnar Henderson ($3,200), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,100), and Colton Cowser ($2,500)

Similar to playing Povich at pitcher, stacking the Orioles' lineup can be considered a boom-or-bust play against Emerson Hancock, who owns a dismal 5.26 xFIP, 2.12 WHIP, 2.65 HR/9, and 15.7% strikeout rate at home this season. Although Baltimore possesses a forgettable record, they are still posting the 11th-best wOBA (.323), 6th-best wRC+ (111), and 7th-best ISO (.171) versus right-handed pitchers.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.