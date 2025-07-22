FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 7/22/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($11,000)

While an $11,000 salary isn't ideal for Jacob deGrom, the former Cy Young winner has posted the 14th-best SIERA (3.33), 4th-best WHIP (0.91), 15th-highest strikeout rate (26.2%), and 14th-lowest walk rate (5.6%) among qualified starting pitchers. Even though the Athletics have some dangerous bats in their lineup, they also have the second-highest strikeout rate (25.6%) over the last 30 days, giving deGrom a solid ceiling and floor at home.

Jacob Misiorowski ($10,400)

Despite Jacob Misiorowski being far from a safe option against the Seattle Mariners, he logged 12 Ks and 61 FanDuel points (FDPs) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start before the All-Star break, giving him a 2.61 xERA, 29.7% whiff rate, and 34.0% strikeout rate across his first 5 starts in the majors. Besides Misiowrowski taking the mound at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park (30th in park factor over the last three seasons) on Tuesday, the Mariners are tallying the eighth-highest strikeout rate (22.5%) against righties over the last 30 days of action.

Matthew Boyd ($9,900)

Matt Boyd has been a major bright spot for the Chicago Cubs' rotation this season, ranking in the 74th percentile in xERA (3.32), 70th percentile in chase rate (29.9%), and 91st percentile in walk rate (5.2%). Along with the Kansas City Royals producing the third-highest strikeout rate (27.5%) versus left-handed pitchers across the last 30 days, they have the fourth-highest swing rate on pitches outside the zone (33.1%) in 2025, so Boyd's 29.9% chase rate could come in handy.

Drew Rasmussen ($8,700)

After seeing his workload limited ahead of the All-Star break, Drew Rasmussen is expected to handle a normal workload on Tuesday versus the Chicago White Sox, who have the worst wOBA (.284), second-worst wRC+ (79), second-worst ISO (.117), and ninth-highest strikeout rate (22.4%) against righties. With weather being a potential concern at Steinbrenner Field, Max Scherzer ($8,200) would become my favorite salary-saving option at pitcher if Rasmussen is unable to take the mound.

Stacks to Target

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Brendan Donovan ($3,600), Ivan Herrera ($3,800), Willson Contreras ($3,700), and Nolan Arenado ($3,400)

Although it's been a small sample of 6 appearances (4 starts) and 21.2 innings pitched this season, Bradley Blalock has been dreadful for the Colorado Rockies, notching a 5.31 SIERA, 5.16 xFIP, and 2.49 HR/9. In addition to Blalock permitting a .460 wOBA and 3.18 HR/9 to left-handed hitters, he's giving up a .377 wOBA and 1.74 HR/9 to right-handed hitters, so everyone in the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup is in play, especially with Colorado's relievers recording the third-worst HR/9 (1.67) and fourth-worst barrel rate (10.3%) across the last 30 days.

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Mickey Moniak ($3,400), Hunter Goodman ($3,700), Jordan Beck ($3,500), and Ryan McMahon ($3,300)

By the time the slate starts, the Rockies could be my favorite team to stack on Tuesday against Erick Fedde, who resides in the 4th percentile in xERA (5.69), 5th percentile in xBA (.295), 2nd percentile in strikeout rate (13.5%), 17th percentile in walk rate (10.7%), and 23rd percentile in hard-hit rate (44.1%). Hunter Goodman (118 wRC+ vs. RHP) and Jordan Beck (89 wRC+) have formidable metrics versus righties, but with Fedde coughing up a .352 wOBA and 1.46 HR/9 to left-handed batters (compared to a .317 wOBA and 0.73 HR/9 to right-handed batters), Mickey Moniak (127 wRC+) and Ryan McMahon (95 wRC+) are the primary targets in Rockies stacks.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Cam Smith ($2,800), Jose Altuve ($3,100), Christian Walker ($3,000), and Yainer Diaz ($2,700)

Eduardo Rodriguez has struggled to the tune of a 4.44 xERA, 5.94 ERA, and 1.67 WHIP over his first 16 starts and 80.1 innings pitched this year, and he'll be tasked with facing a Houston Astros squad that has the best wOBA (.343), second-best wRC+ (121), third-best ISO (.195), and seventh-lowest strikeout rate (21.4%) versus southpaws in 2025. Even with E Rod producing reverse splits with a .424 wOBA and 2.08 HR/9 given up to lefties, he's still permitting a .369 wOBA and 1.71 HR/9 to righties, and the Astros can deploy up to nine right-handed sluggers on Tuesday -- making them one of my favorite salary-saving stacks.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($3,800), Seiya Suzuki ($3,700), Carson Kelly ($2,800), and Matt Shaw ($2,400)

Although I also have some interest in the Los Angeles Dodgers at home against Simeon Woods Richardson, I like the Chicago Cubs just a little bit more at Wrigley Field versus 45-year-old Rich Hill, who earned a woeful 5.36 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and 1.90 HR/9 in 42.0 innings pitched at the Triple-A level for the Kansas City Royals. On top of Kyle Tucker (132 wRC+ and .198 ISO vs. LHP), Seiya Suzuki (150 wRC+ and .282 ISO), Carson Kelly (117 wRC+ and .194 ISO), and Matt Shaw (114 wRC+ and .190 ISO) having stellar metrics versus left-handed pitching, Kansas City's bullpen owns the second-worst SIERA (4.25), second-worst xFIP (4.62), and sixth-worst barrel rate (9.7%) over the last 30 days.

