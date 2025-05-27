FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday 5/27/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Carlos Rodon ($10,100)

When my bud Jim Sannes' model is all about an over on a stud pitcher, I'm listening. On Tuesday, Carlos Rodon will have the benefit of facing the Los Angeles Angels, who rank 24th in team wRC+ (75) and 29th in team strikeout rate (27.3%) against left-handed pitching this year. Favorable hitting conditions at MLB's eighth-best park for hitters aren't ideal, but Rodon's still in a great spot to shove.

Corbin Burnes ($9,700)

This feels like a high-floor spot for Corbin Burnes, who has navigated hitter-friendly Chase Field without issue to post a 1.48 home ERA in 2025 thus far. The visiting Pittsburgh Pirates have the second-worst team OPS against righties (.641) in baseball. They don't strike out much in the split (21.8%), and Burnes' own 11.6% swinging-strike rate is far from a career-best, so he's more of an intelligent pivot if assuming the conditions get the best of Rodon.

Tylor Megill ($8,800)

If the New York Mets started the postseason today, would Tylor Megill toe the slab in Game 1? He's been sensational to the tune of a 3.32 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) while pacing for a career-best rate of punchouts (31.0%). Combining his salary with a matchup against the lowly Chicago White Sox, there's no better option in cash games.

Cade Horton ($7,600)

The White Sox are one common target on every slate, and the Colorado Rockies are the other. Moderate winds pointing inward at Wrigley Field will shift the edge toward pitchers on Tuesday, and Cade Horton could post a banner day as a result. Colorado's implied total (2.46) is too low to ignore the value hurler in tournaments -- especially when Horton's own 3.37 xERA has been just fine to this point.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Aaron Judge ($5,100), Paul Goldschmidt ($3,400), Jasson Dominguez ($3,200), and Anthony Volpe ($3,100)

Tyler Anderson has coughed up 1.64 HR/9 this year, which is pacing as his highest rate since leaving Coors Field in 2019. A 53.0% flyball rate is playing with fire if the opposing offense can drive it, and we know the New York Yankees can. They'll benefit from the hitting conditions mentioned with Rodon, and quietly, the Halos' bullpen has the worst SIERA in MLB this month (4.42).

New York Mets

Players to Target: Francisco Lindor ($3,800), Pete Alonso ($3,800), Juan Soto ($3,700), and Brandon Nimmo ($2,800)

Salary saved by value pitchers will be most often paired with Aaron Judge and the Yanks. Their crosstown rivals are a way to get different. I like the New York Mets' chances against Jonathan Cannon, whose 3.76 ERA might be a bit fortunate with elevated flyball (43.7%) and hard-hit (41.1%) rates allowed behind it. All four of these big bats have a .160 ISO or better versus righties this month.

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Kyle Tucker ($4,500), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,100), Dansby Swanson ($3,300), and Michael Busch ($2,900)

Wrigley is extremely sensitive to wind and temperature, so I can't put the Chicago Cubs higher than the bronze medal despite their gaudy implied total (5.04). There's no doubt that they can extend German Marquez's miserable season (5.21 SIERA) before facing the Rox's shaky 'pen, but those were largely the circumstances yesterday as they tallied just three runs. Plus, these salaries are hefty.

Houston Astros

Players to Target: Isaac Paredes ($3,400), Jeremy Pena ($3,100), Christian Walker ($2,800), and Jake Meyers ($2,800)

The Houston Astros could be a sneaky stack on a slate with plenty of avenues to be different. JP Sears is pacing for a third straight season north of 1.35 HR/9 allowed, and the Athletics' bullpen (3.94 SIERA in May) is extremely vulnerable if you can get ahead and keep Mason Miller out of the fold. At worst, Isaac Paredes' 1.089 OPS in May against left-handers is a great one-off option at third base.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on May 27th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.