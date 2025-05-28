Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (19-36)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet PT

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-260) | PIT: (+215)

ARI: (-260) | PIT: (+215) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-130) | PIT: +1.5 (+108)

ARI: -1.5 (-130) | PIT: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-6, 5.25 ERA vs Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 3-5, 2.36 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (3-6, 5.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Paul Skenes (3-5, 2.36 ERA). When Gallen starts, his team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season. When Gallen starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. When Skenes starts, the Pirates have gone 4-7-0 against the spread. The Pirates were the underdog on the moneyline for two Skenes starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (58.2%)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -260 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Pirates. The Diamondbacks are -130 to cover, and the Pirates are +108.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Pirates contest on May 28 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 18, or 54.5%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won two of three games when listed as at least -260 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 53 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 35.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-24).

Pittsburgh has gone 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer (33.3%).

The Pirates have played in 53 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-30-3).

The Pirates have covered 41.5% of their games this season, going 22-31-0 against the spread.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .398 this season while batting .299 with 33 walks and 26 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .467.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 46th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .260 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Josh Naylor has hit six homers with a team-high .450 SLG this season.

Naylor takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .232 with a .315 OBP and 41 RBI for Arizona this season.

Suarez enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 39 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .238 and slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .365.

He is 111th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cruz heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Andrew McCutchen leads his team with a .371 OBP. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .369.

He is currently 70th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .208 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Adam Frazier has seven doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .260.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Head to Head

5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2024: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2023: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/7/2023: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

