Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 28

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Houston Astros taking on the Athletics.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (28-25) vs. Athletics (23-31)

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Wednesday, May 28, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-240) | OAK: (+198)

HOU: (-240) | OAK: (+198) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

HOU: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 0-1, 6.57 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.11 ERA

The probable pitchers are Lance McCullers (0-1) for the Astros and Luis Severino (1-4) for the Athletics. McCullers' team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McCullers' team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics are 5-6-0 against the spread when Severino starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Severino's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (55.5%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -240 favorite, while the Athletics are a +198 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are -110 to cover, while the Athletics are -110 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Astros versus Athletics contest on May 28 has been set at 8, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (52.9%) in those contests.

The Astros have been named as a favorite of -240 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 21 of their 53 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 29-24-0 against the spread in their 53 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 12 of the 34 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (35.3%).

The Athletics have played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The Athletics have played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-22-3).

The Athletics are 26-28-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 54 hits and an OBP of .377, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .490.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Paredes has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs.

Jeremy Pena has an OPS of .797, fueled by an OBP of .362 and a team-best slugging percentage of .435 this season. He's batting .295.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Pena has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.309/.376.

Altuve has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Jake Meyers is batting .300 with a .358 OBP and 16 RBI for Houston this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has an on-base percentage of .393, a slugging percentage of .495, and has 70 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .350).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .324.

His batting average is 84th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .269 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .241 with six doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks.

